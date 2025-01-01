Singular Sensations

If a video game's blockbuster status has any impact on a movie's box office, then Christopher Lambert is about to become a star of huge proportions. He plays Lord Raiden in New Line Cinema's forthcoming release Mortal Kombat, based on the best-selling video game. But here, the star of Greystoke and the Highlander films takes on the monochromatic styles of summer. Achieving Lambert's warm-weather look is simple: Mix a jacket, a sport shirt and easy-fitting pajama pants--all in the same color. It's combination that's cool, sleek and slenderizing. Not that you need that last bit, of course.

Where & How to Buy on Page 155.