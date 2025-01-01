five fast-lane fliers for those with the guts and the bucks

Modern Living

Pictured on these pages are five coupes that defy the social order, thumb their alloy noses at environmental concerns and exist soley to thrill a few lucky owners. The BMW 850CSi, slowest of our picks, tops out at 155 miles per hour, and that's only because it has a rev limiter. The fastest of the wild bunch, the 186-mph Ferrari 456GT 2+2 and the 202-mph Lamborghini Diablo VT, can blur the scenery in split seconds when you drop the hammer--and the Ferrari can do it with four adults aboard. The Acura NSX-T and the Lotus Esprit S4S get 17 to 19 miles per gallon around town, but the remaining three are lucky to see ten to 12 miles per gallon, and that's only if they're driven on tiptoes. All but the Diablo offer dual air bags. The Lamborghini has none (their next model will) but counters with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. On the street, our selections range from tractable to mind-boggling. The (text concluded on page 156)Beatutiful Screamers(continued from page 79) Acura NSX-T is the easiest to drive fast. Its controls are light, its chassis predictable and its powerful 270-hp V6 engine is a sweetheart at low speeds. It also has trunk space and even an optional automatic transmission. But make no mistake--when the NSX-T's tachometer needle heads for 8000 rpm, the scream from its race-bred aluminum-alloy engine is the real thing.

BMW's clever purchase of Britain's Rover Group means that the Bavarians now build more cars each year than archrival Mercedes-Benz. The 8-Series is the company's flagship, incorporating more horsepower and high technology than any other model. Developed to compete with M-B's classy SL two-seaters, its $100,950 850CSi sports coupe is a luxurious tourer for four, though the rear seat is less than accommodating for anything other than a short trip.

Priced at $71,840, the Lotus Esprit S4S is the bargain of the group. Its mid-mounted 264-hp four-cylinder engine is small but powerful. Scoops, slots, ducts and a wing add to the car's menacing appearance. The only options offered are metallic paint ($4500) and a transparent sunroof panel ($798).

The new Ferrari 456GT 2+2 is our all-around winner. Its styling reminds us of the legendary Ferrari 365GTB/4 Day-tona supercoupe of the early Seventies.

But the 456GT handles better, is more refined and is even faster. A clever aerodynamic wing beneath the rear bumper improves handling at high speeds, clamping the 456GT to the road and improving the chassis' grip as velocity increases. The all-new V-12 engine is mated to a crisp six-speed manual transmission. (An automatic version will soon be an option.) The car is so fast that Ferrari had to boost horsepower in its flagship midengined 512M in 1995 so the 512M could keep its lead in the manufacturer's lineup.

Lamborghini's Diablo VT is the successor to the small Italian company's outrageous Countach sports coupe. Mega-tech, an Indonesian consortium, bought the company from Chrysler in 1994. The new owners plan to improve the Diablo further and to launch other new Lamborghini models.

The Lamborghini Diablo VT wouldn't win any practicality awards, however. There's little trunk space, the huge engine hunkers right behind the seats, vertically opening doors make it a challenge to enter and exit and rear vision is poor. But who cares? Strap yourself into this rocket and nail the throttle. With a zero-to-60 time of about four seconds and a top speed of 202 mph, the next sound you hear may be the jail door closing.

Why would anyone want cars this fast, this impractical and this expensive? If you have to ask, you shouldn't be reading this.