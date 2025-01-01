Classic Cover and Centerfold: July 1955

Miss July 1955, the first girl-next-door Playmate, was playmate, was Playboy Subscription Manager Janet Pilgrim. She agreed to pose if the boss would buy a new Addressograph machine needed by Playboy's overworked Circulation Department. Reader response to Janet was overwhelming, and she was photographed as a Playmate two more times, in December 1955 and October 1956. The date in formal attire visible in the background of the photograph is Hugh M. Hefner.