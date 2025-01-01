In The Swim

Bright colors and comfy fits make a splash at the beach

Changes in men's swimsuit styles are never dramatic, but that doesn't stop us from jetting off to exotic locales to bring you the best and brightest of the new season. This year, we hearded to the Hotel Twin Dolphins in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Situated at the tip of Baja California, this laid-back vacation spot provided the perfect backdrop for the nautical colors and comfortable cuts that characterize 1995 swimwear. Here's the scoop: If you worked out all winter, you might want to flaunt your physique in this summer's hottest look--sexy, square-cut boxer trunks as pictured on page 116 and below. Body-hugging with a short leg length, this style is equally flattering in solids or bold-colored prints. Otherwise, go for traditional boxer cuts or surfer-type trunks featuring just-above-the-knee lengths, quick-drying fabrics such as Supplex nylon, and Velcro and zipper details. You may want to wear a shorter pair of trunks under the surfers for serious swimming. As for beach accessories, don't leave home without sunglasses (100 percent ultraviolet protection is a must), sunscreen and rubber thongs to keep the hot sand from toasting your feet.

Where & How to buy on page 164.