Playboy Gallery

Shannon Tweed

George Hurrell (1904-1992) was called "the Rembrandt of photography" for his classic, glamorous portraits of the stars of Hollywood's golden era, from Jean Harlow to Humphrey Bogart. He brought his magic to Playboy during the Eighties, photographing celebrities and pictorials. In our January 1983 issue the Hurrell treatment was lavished on Shannon Tweed, the 1982 Playmate of the Year. Her appearances in Playboy have led to a thriving career in television and films.