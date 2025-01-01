Carol Shaya: Busted

As With many good cop stories, the events unfolded dramatically. Officer Carol Shaya, arguably the most alluring cop to walk the streets of the Bronx' 45th Precinct, logs in a surprise patrol through the pages of Playboy's August 1994 issue. Readers voice their approval, the media has a field day (Shaya pops up in everything from The Times of London to Geraldo's hot seat), but the suits--in this case Police Commissioner William Bratton and Mayor Rudolph Giuliani--decide to show the world just how tough they can get with an "embarrassment" like Shaya. The verdict: New York's sexiest and finest is first demoted to a desk job, then sacked from the force altogether. "Discrimination is something that cannot be pushed aside," says Shaya, who is fighting back with a $10 million lawsuit against Giuliani, the city and the NYPD. "Still, the past year has brought me lots of emotional highs. Thanks to all the support I've received, I've found happiness and joy." Ten four, Carol. We copy that.