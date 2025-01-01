Digital Snap Decisions

Home entertainment isn't the only thing going digital these days. Digital cameras, which take electronic photographs that can be downloaded onto a personal computer, have become the coveted toys among techies. How do they work? Basically, these cameras capture shots on a light-sensitive silicon chip rather than on film. There's no processing time involved; you simply point, shoot and then hook the camera up to your PC to view the images. Some digital cameras, including Casio's QV-10, can be connected to video printers to produce instant wallet-sized and portrait shots. Although the digital photos won't have the extra-crisp resolution of those taken with a traditional 35mm camera, the turnaround time can't be beat.

Where & How to Buy on page 159.