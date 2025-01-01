Skirting Diana

Starlet Diana Ray has made posters, calendars and virtual reality video games. You also have seen her on Baywatch. Now doing a pilot for A Whole New Ballgame, she's looking for a home run.

The Monster Mash

Colorado-based Big Head Todd & The Monsters has had the heady experience of having its first album, Sister Sweetly, turn gold on the charts. The sophomore LP, Strategem, has been described by guitarist Todd Park Mohr as koans or riddles meant to empty the mind. Go and fill yours.

Elaine Goes Glamorous

When Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Elaine on Seinfeld, she sparkles from the inside out. In this photo, she does some sparkling on the outside.

Dressed to Spill

You know actress Kelly Lebrock from Weird Science and Woman in Red. Her new video, Hard Bounty, is a Western. It tells the story of a bounty hunter turned saloon keeper, a bevy of "working girls," a murder and revenge. Kelly carries a .45, but not in this dress.

A Peek at Cheeks

Singer Nona Hendryx is still pushing the envelope, appearing in this outfit at the APLA Commitment to Life awards in Los Angeles. Look for a new album before the end of the year. Until then, Nona's bottom's got 'em.

What, Me Worry?

Leno and Letterman slugged it out while Late Night host Conan O'Brien was finding an audience. He's no longer Conan Who. O'Brien's goofy humor gets laughs.

Temporarily Beached

Lisa Falcone can be seen in a recent Black Crowes music video, as a host of Playboy TV's Erotic Landscapes and in her feature film debut, The Kingdom of the Blind. Our eyes are on Lisa.