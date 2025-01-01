Hawaiian Chic

When It comes to Americana, Hawaiian shirts rank with hot dogs and apple pie. Born out of rebellion, their spirited history dates back to the days when Western missionaries insisted that the natives cover their "heathen nakedness." Rather than copy the drab clothing of their new uptight neighbors, Hawaiians used vegetable dyes to hand-paint Polynesian motifs on work shirts and other garments. The colorful styles soon became coveted souvenirs, with a celebrity following that ranged from Elvis to Eisenhower. Today, authentic Hawaiian "aloha shirts" are valuable collectibles that sell for as much as $6000 each. Of course, anyone who wants to hang loose for less can pick up vintage copies that replicate the originals right down to the coconut-shell buttons. Wear one under a sports jacket for dress-down Fridays or with khaki pants or shorts on the weekend.

