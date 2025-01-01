Heidi Becker, Classic Cover and Centerfold, Miss June 1961

Miss June 1961. Our cover, a playful nod to Noah Webster, proved that Playboy belonged in any sophisticated man's vocabulary. Hef and Art Director Arthur Paul designed the "dictionary cover" to look like the real thing. It characterized a playboy as a lover of life, and we'll stick with that definition today. The Playmate in that issue was the already well-defined Heidi Becker. Heidi played the cameo role on the cover as a reminder that words sometimes fail us.