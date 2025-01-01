The Linen Look

Linen is making a repeat performance this season as the hottest choice for a cool summer look. No, we're not talking about the rumpled styles your father wore. Today's linen has a smooth, subtle finish that allows for only the slightest crease. It's also versatile. Because linen sports jackets and trousers are often sold separately, you can wear the former as a suit with a pair of matching trousers (as we've done here) or team it with almost any style of lightweight pants or jeans. We suggest starting with a three-button single-breasted linen sports jacket in a subtle color such as tan, muted blue or pale yellow. For the office, loose-fitting pleated trousers are considered more polished, whereas plain-front pants are the casual ideal. As a rule of thumb when wearing linen, keep the extras light. Choose soft-collared sport shirts (or camp or polo models if you're going casual) in colors that blend rather than contrast. And complete the style picture with a selection of solid-colored or slightly patterned ties with surface luster, and nubuck or woven oxfords or loafers.

