Water Toys

When Summer temperatures approach three digits, you could crank up the air conditioner and channel surf--or you could head to the beach. Check out the new breed of toys for the deep pictured here and we bet you'll opt for the latter. In addition to the Sea. Doo Speedster--the hottest jet boat on the water--we've highlighted a radical water-ski spin-off called the Air Chair. A souped-up wakeboard with a cushion seat, the Ain Chair is designed to lift riders up out of the water even. at minimal, five-mile-per-hour speeds. And since you're seated and strapped in, you can learn to perform all kinds of freestyle twists and tricks. There's also a new exercise craft that provides a Stair Master-type workout on the water. And BOB. Short for breathing observation bubble, BOB is an underwater scooter with an air-filled, watertight sphere that fits over your head. You must be a certified diver (or be in the company of one) to drive BOB, as it involves scuba-style breathing techniques. See you below.

