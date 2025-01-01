Girls of Radio

The Radio revolution has shown that we are a nation of night owls, drive-time commuters, air guitarists, chat-show hotheads and aural adventurers. And often, the siren voices that lead us to the dial belong to female hosts. In the past, we could only imagine the women of the radio: Disc jockeys rarely came out of their studios to flesh out our visions of them. But when Rush Limbaugh was deemed camera-ready, the business changed. Now radio stars do promotional tours, broadcasts and publicity posters, and the women have looks to match their pipes. As we scanned the airwaves for the hottest FM fatales and wake-up crew members, we learned that radio has recruited sexy advertising executives and business managers, as well. There are also talk-show starlets--dancers, models and actresses--who boost their careers as on-air guests. With beauties in the sound booth and the front office, radioland is finally providing good visuals. Turn the pages and tune in.