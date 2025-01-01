Playboy Gallery: The Barbi Twins

Hollywood started seeing double in 1989. That's when two voluptuous Vikings had a giant billboard erected on Sunset Boulevard that showed them accompanied by only two words: Barbi Twins. Playboy ran pictorials of Sia and Shane in September 1991 and January 1993, and now they're stopping traffic worldwide. Indeed, their noblest fan is Prince William, heir to the British throne, who decreed: "The Barbis are the best pinups in the world." We quite agree, your Highness.