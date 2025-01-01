Sole Survivors

Some People think men's shoe styles never change, but this photo will set them straight. The classic wing tip, for example, is now being offered as an ankle-hugging shoe boot that looks sharp while providing extra support and warmth. (Wear it with a dark business suit and save the suede desert boot in the middle row for chinos, cords or tweeds.) Wing tips are also available in casual suede (regular height, not a shoe boot), and oxfords have been toughened and textured with pebble-grain leather. For those who like the look of spectator shoes, there are styles that combine the latest fall colors (tan and olive) and different textures (polished leather and suede). Slip-ons give a casual look that works best with a sports jacket and trousers or jeans, not a suit. Check out updated suede penny loafers such as the one by Salvatore Ferragamo in the middle row, a buckled monk strap in suede or a high-vamped style with welt-tip stitching. In fact, all of the newest slip-ons have high vamps. So it's a dead giveaway that you're wearing last year's loafers if you're showing too much sock.