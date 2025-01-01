Gwen Wong, Classic Cover and Centerfold, Miss April 1967

Entertainment for men

Playboy

Spring & Summer Fashion Forecast

A Playboy Interview With Arnold Toynbee

A Reader Poll for Playmate of the Year

Three ways to end the personal income tax by Bishop Pike, Jack Anderson, Pete Hamill

Miss April 1967. Our classic cover celebrated the mod look of the Sixties that heralded the second British invasion. We went transoceanic in the other direction for our Playmate. Gwen Wong, who was born in the Philippines. Twenty-five years later, Madonna copped the same pose (and argyles) for Vanity Fair. Gwen was a favorite Bunny at the L.A. club and a Jet Bunny; she was part of the crew on Hef's travels to Europe and Africa in 1971. She still socks it to us.