Playboy's 1995 Pigskin Preview

Is college football ready for an A&M wake-up call?

Coaching college football ain't what it used to be. Lou Holtz, who once amused himself by making lists of all the things he wanted to do in life, now chronicles reasons why Notre Dame is overrated. Bill Walsh, who threatened to win more Super Bowl rings than he had fingers to put them on, quietly retired after leading Stanford to three wins last year. Bill McCartney decided he would rather fill stadiums with men searching to reestablish themselves with the almighty than continue coaching at Colorado. Dennis Erickson bolted from Miami, where he won a pair of national championships, to coach the god-awful Seattle Seahawks. And Michigan's Gary Moeller committed career hara-kiri in an uncharacteristic display of public drunkenness.

But as bad as it got for those guys, eager candidates were ready to assume the headsets and the heartaches. Twenty-one new head coaches are taking over teams in Division I-A. It's their job to win now and add up the costs later. It's ours to tell you how they'll do.

1. Texas A&M

Looking at the strength of its talent, the weakness of its schedule and the motivational power of finishing a one-year prohibition against postseason play, you have to ask yourself: Who is going to beat these Aggies? The answer: Nobody. A&M's solid senior quarterback Corey Pullig has benefited from the help of new offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. The Aggies have one of the most elusive runners in the nation, Playboy All-America Lee-land McElroy. He'll roll up Heisman-type numbers after sharing time in the backfield the past two seasons. And the team will have its usual attack defense, spearheaded by Playboy All-America end Brandon Mitchell. Orchestrating the entourage is College Station's version of Cool Hand Luke, Playboy's 1995 Coach of the Year R.C. Slocum, who has engineered the Aggies to three consecutive top ten finishes. 11--0

2. Nebraska

Quick review of last season: Nebraska, to use the popular term, is disrespected in preseason polls despite terrific talent. The rap is that coach Tom Osborne's Huskers can't win a bowl game, particularly an Orange Bowl game. Perhaps inspired by that lack of respect, the Huskers bolt to a 4--0 start behind quarterback Tommie Frazier. When he goes down with blood clots behind his right knee, Brook Berringer steps in and plays so well that some football analysts say the team is better with Frazier on the sidelines. Then Berringer suffers a partially collapsed lung and yields to walk-on QB Matt Turman. He leads the Huskers to yet another win, lending to speculation that Macaulay Culkin could play quarterback behind Nebraska's awesome offensive line. And yet, despite a 12--0 record and number one ranking, Miami is favored over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Warren Sapp, the Hurricanes' spiritual leader and best player, has his way with Frazier and then Berringer for three quarters, as Miami threatens to win both the game and the national taunting championship. Finally, in a coaching move so brilliant it could only be appreciated in hindsight, Osborne sends Frazier back into the game, and the Huskers wipe the exhausted Hurricanes off the field. The always gracious Osborne finally lays (continued on page 142) Pigskin Preview (continued from page 126) claim to the national championship (with apologies to Penn State) that eluded him for 22 years.

What to do for an encore? Says Osborne, "Playing for anything other than the whole ball of wax would be anticlimactic." He has lost 14 starters from last season, including most of that offensive line, but all of his key skill-position players are back: Tommie Frazier, now a Playboy All-America, will get the nod over Berringer, who will still see plenty of action; Lawrence Phillips returns at running back, along with several talented understudies. The defense lost some impact players, but talented replacements are at hand. 11--0

3. Florida State

Few things in life are as predictable as Florida State's annual trip to the top of the college football rankings. The Seminoles, under coach Bobby Bowden, have finished in the Associated Press' top five an unprecedented eight consecutive times. Don't expect any changes this year. Senior quarterback Danny Kanell is big, strong, smart and bursting with confidence since Bowden shifted him into the shotgun against Florida last year. FSU's offensive line is solid, and there's plenty of talent in the backfield in Warrick Dunn, Rock Preston and a bruising blocking back affectionately known as Pooh Bear Williams. The defense lost three Playboy All-Americas (Derrick Brooks, Derrick Alexander and Clifton Abraham) but remains formidable. The Seminoles are three deep in linebacker talent and have a couple of monsters up front in Orpheus Roye and sack specialist Reinard Wilson. Only one starter returns in the secondary, but Bowden has always been able to produce good coverage at the hot corners. 10--1

4. Auburn

Terry Bowden has proved he can motivate his players under adverse conditions, coaching the Tigers to 20 wins in two seasons when they were prohibited from postseason play. Now the NCAA is off Auburn's back, and Bowden's team is once again running for the bowls. Auburn is stacked on offense. Patrick Nix, who passed for more than 2000 yards last season, returns for his senior year. Playboy All-America lineman Willie Anderson and center Shannon Roubique anchor a huge, quick offensive line. And Bowden thinks that Stephen Davis is "potentially the best running back in America." The Tigers are less experienced on the defensive front than they were last season, but Bowden isn't worried: "I see no reason why linebacker depth and experience cannot overcome defensive line inexperience." With seven home games on the schedule and Bowden on the sidelines, the Tigers have a shot at going all the way. 10--1

5. Florida

With a talent-laden roster, Florida should win its third consecutive SEC championship this season. Junior quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who has thrown 40 touchdowns the past two seasons as a part-time starter, will put up even bigger numbers now that Terry Dean has graduated. The Gators' offense, second in the nation in scoring last season, will continue its rampage in the red zone. Coach Steve Spurrier would be stacking national championship trophies like firewood if his defense could measure up to his offense. The loss of defensive linemen Kevin Carter and Ellis Johnson to the NFL probably hurts more in terms of leadership and experience than in talent, for Florida appears to be stocked with promising underclassmen. Five SEC away games make the road to another conference crown just a little bumpy. 10--1

6. Penn State

How did coach Joe Paterno keep his cool after Penn State was denied a piece of last season's national championship despite a 12--0 record? It was easy: He's had practice. Penn State suffered the same fate in 1968, 1969 and 1973. Besides, Joe has more records and trophies than he has wall space--269-69-3 after 29 years at the same school, number one in victories among active coaches and number four all-time, and more bowl victories than any other coach, including wins in all four major bowls. And he is wearing two national championship rings (1982 and 1986). But he's not finished yet. Despite placing three players (Ki-Jana Carter, Kerry Collins and Kyle Brady) in the top ten NFL draft picks, Penn State could be just good enough to foul up the entire bowl coalition by again taking a perfect record to Pasadena. The question is, can Wally Richardson, who got some game experience as a true freshman in 1992, get the job done at quarterback? He'll start behind an experienced offensive line that allowed only three sacks last season. Bobby Engram and Freddie Scott are a lethal pair of wide receivers. 10-1

7. Southern California

It hasn't taken coach John Robinson long to put Southern Cal back among the nation's elite football teams. He returned to USC from the pros at the beginning of the 1993 season and keeps stacking blue-chip players in the Trojan program. And he isn't reluctant to adjust his offensive and defensive schemes to match the talent. Robinson has switched his offense to a two-back system to accommodate two of the nation's best running backs, Shawn Walters and Terry Barnum. Brad Otton, who subbed spectacularly for quarterback Rob Johnson, steps in behind center. Despite the loss of three-time Playboy All-America lineman Tony Boselli, an abundance of size and talent appears up front. The jewel of the offense is Keyshawn Johnson, likely to be the best of a vintage year for wide receivers. Johnson, who grew up within a hail mary's distance of the USC campus, was once a ball boy for the Trojans. Robinson's defense may not have many familiar names, but it's loaded with talent. 9-2

8. Tennessee

If you follow college football, you may as well get accustomed to this name: Peyton Manning. Vols coach Phil Fulmer had planned to patiently groom the highly touted Manning, son of Mississippi QB legend Archie, to start this season or next. But after senior starting quarterback Jerry Colquitt suffered a season-ending injury in Tennessee's opener against UCLA, Manning stepped up. By season's end he had won SEC freshman of the year honors and the hearts of the Tennessee faithful. With Manning firmly entrenched, one backup transferred and another turned his concentration to professional baseball, leaving Fulmer with Manning in place and no depth at the quarterback spot. And Fulmer must find replacements for running backs James Stewart and Aaron Hayden, both lost to graduation. 9-2

9. Virginia

It's difficult for anybody else in the ACC to receive recognition as long as Florida State keeps trouncing its conference rivals. The Cavaliers were tomahawked 41--17 by the Seminoles in their season opener. The fact that Virginia won nine games (including a 20--10 Independence Bowl win over TCU) and suffered only two defeats by a grand total of six points during the remainder of the season failed to generate much hype. Virginia got a chance to make an early positive impression this year when it opened on August 26 against Michigan in the Pigskin Classic. The Wolverines had to be prepared because Virginia. with football seer George Welsh in charge, is loaded. Eight starters return on offense, including quarterback Mike Groh and gifted wide receiver Patrick Jeffers. 9-3

10. Michigan

Lloyd Carr, a former Bo and Mo assistant, has been given one year to pick up the pieces in Ann Arbor after Gary Moeller's career fell apart. Fortunately for Carr, there are Jots of good pieces to pick up. Rumor has it that NFL scouts list 17 current Michigan players as having pro potential. Running back Tshimanga Biakabutuka, who stepped in so effectively for injured Ty Wheatley, and wide receiver Amani Toomer are both Playboy All-Americas, and they represent only the tip of the talent on both sides of the line. Wide receiver Mercury Hayes, defensive tackles Jason Horn and Trent Zenkewicz, inside linebacker Jarrett Irons and Playboy All-America kicker Remy Hamilton are all standouts. Scott Dreisbach appears to have beaten out both Jason Carr, the coach's son, and Brian Griese, son of NFL Hall of Famer Bob Griese, for the starting QB spot vacated by Todd Collins. 9-3

11. Notre Dame

Turns out that Lou Holtz, wasn't simply psyching opponents when he fretted that the Irish weren't a top ten team. In fact, Notre Dame was worse (6-5-1) than even Holtz, imagined. Notre Dame failed to defeat a ranked opponent for the first time in Holtz' nine-year reign. The Irish offensive line couldn't open holes for running backs Lee Becton and Ray Zellars, and it couldn't protect Ron Powlus, who turned out to be a talented but inexperienced quarterback instead of the Second Coming. Nor could the defense make the big play. Notre Dame will be a lot better this year. Powlus still has a rifle arm and will benefit greatly from the difficult lessons learned last year. The running back positions are solid with Randy Kinder and Marc Edwards returning, and Derrick Mayes is one of the best wide receivers in the nation. One big plus: The Irish aren't playing any teams from Florida. 8-3

12. West Virginia

The Mountaineers never should have accepted the invitation to play Nebraska in the Kickoff Classic last year. They lost badly (31--0), sputtered through the early season 1--4, got on a roll at midseason, then ran out of gas in the Carquest Bowl, their 13th game of the season. Coach Don Nehlen, who pulls together great teams every few years, is convinced he'll have a solid winner this year. Junior quarterback Chad Johnston, described by Nehlen as "tough as nails," has a strong arm and is deceptively mobile. Senior tailback Robert Walker hopes to regain his all-conference form of two seasons ago. The Mountaineer defense, led by Playboy All-America defensive back Aaron Beasley, is aggressive and experienced. West Virginia has a chance to go through the first half of its schedule undefeated. 8-3

13. Oklahoma

Coach Howard Schnellenberger took a national crown at Miami, and he even managed to win in Louisville, a place better known for hoops and horses than gridiron exploits. Now he has arrived in Norman, where football tradition and talent run deep. Schnellenberger will produce quick results with the Sooners--any notions he may have about a second national championship are more than just pipe dreams. He has 19 of last year's starters returning, including quarterback Garrick McGee and running backs Jerald Moore and James Allen. Also returning is defensive standout Cedric Jones, who will likely become the Sooners' all-time sack leader this year. For the first time since Bud Wilkinson was coach, the defense will shift to a 4--3 alignment. 8--3

14. Miami

As the new coach of the Hurricanes, Butch Davis may have the toughest job in college football. Miami has won four national championships (and has had a couple of near misses) since 1983. Anything less than a run at the national title is considered a letdown; fewer than ten wins is a disaster. Davis' problems will be compounded if the NCAA sanctions the Hurricanes for numerous rumored violations. Finally, Davis inherits a team with merely good talent, not the great talent that awaited predecessor Dennis Erickson. Still, Davis is undaunted. A six-year defensive assistant with the Cowboys, Davis will build the 'Canes defense around Playboy All-America linebacker Ray Lewis, cornerback Carlos Jones and tackles Kenny Holmes and Kenard Lang, who will replace Warren Sapp and Pat Riley. Senior Ryan Collins has a slight edge over sophomore Ryan Clement at quarterback. 8-3

15. Alabama

Given the talent of the Crimson Tide, you can't exactly say the team is rebuilding. Just say it's "in transition"--out with the upperchassmen, in with the gifted but unproven replacements. The most important, position to fill is the quarterback spot vacated by Jay Barker, a rather unspectacular fellow whose career mark as a starter was 35-2-1. Patient sub Brian Burgdorf, now a senior, will likely step in. A replacement must also be found for Sherman Williams, the school's number five all-time rusher. Coach Gene Stallings may be even more concerned about replacing three starters from the team's usually stellar defensive secondary. Good receivers, depth on the offensive and defensive lines, and All-SEC placekicker Michael Proctor should keep Alabama in the SEC championship hunt. 8--3

16. Colorado

Calling a surprise audible at the end of last season, Bill McCartney bootlegged out of his position as coach at Colorado to devote more time to his wife and to Promise Keepers, a Christian-oriented men's group. Rick Neuheisel, former quarterback coach at UCLA and McCartney's assistant for one season, takes over. A herd of Buffaloes graduated-- several of them to the NFL--and defensive lineman Shannon Clavelle and Heisman-winning running back Rashaan Salaam opted for the pros before graduation. Colorado returns a veteran offensive line that includes Playboy All-America center Bryan Stoltenberg. The coaches are hoping that Koy Detmer has the same quarterbacking genes as brother TV. Colorado hung on to a very good recruiting class despite the head-coaching change. Neuheisel promises the Buffaloes will be more "cerebral" this year, a questionable attribute when facing brutish opponents Texas A&M and Nebraska. 8--3

17. North Carolina

The North Carolina Tarheels' football fortunes have turned around since Mack Brown took over seven years ago. They have five straight winning seasons behind them, with the promise of more to come. Jason Stanicek, a four-year starter at quarterback, has graduated, and tailback Curtis Johnson left a year early to try the NFL. That means more opportunities for two talented underclassmen--Playboy All-America Leon Johnson, a 1000-yard rusher two seasons ago, and senior Mike Thomas, an excellent passer. The Tarheels also have outstanding receivers in Marcus Wall and Octavus Barnes. On defense, two-time Playboy All-America Marcus Jones has been moved from end to tackle. 8--3

18. UCLA

How much can one player mean to a team? The Bruins lost six straight while wide receiver J.J. Stokes was sidelined with an injury. When Stokes returned, UCLA won its last three games, including a victory over crosstown rival USC. Now that Stokes is in the NFL, coach Terry Donahue thinks Playboy All-America Kevin Jordan can have a similar impact. The Bruins retain Sharmon Shah (who, after 1227 yards rushing last year, changed his name to Karim Abdul-Jabar) and five offensive-line starters, including Playboy All-America tackle Jonathan Ogden. The defense returns nine starters, including standout outside linebacker Donnie Edwards. The Bruins' biggest challenge is replacing graduated quarterback Wayne Cook. Junior Ryan Fien appears to have the edge over Rob Walker and Steve Buck. 8--3

19. Kansas State

When you think of the powers of the Big Eight, the teams that typically come to mind are Nebraska, Colorado and Oklahoma. Better add Kansas State to the mix. The Wildcats have won nine games two years in a row. Last season their only conference losses were to Nebraska (which beat everybody) and Colorado (which beat everybody but Nebraska). Coach Bill Snyder returns lots of talent from last year's team, but the big question is whether he can replace graduated quarterback Chad May. The two leading candidates are Matt Miller, a senior who transferred from Texas A&M, and rocket launcher Cody Lee Smith, in from the junior college circuit. 8--3

20. Ohio State

The early defection of offensive lineman Korey Stringer and linebacker Lorenzo Styles weakens Ohio State's shot at top national honors. Not that the Buckeyes are without horses. Offensive tackle Orlando Pace (6'6", 320) may already be Stringer's equal. Quarterback Bob Hoying returns for his senior year after tying the school single-season record for TD passes (19). Running back Eddie George is also back after rushing for 1442 yards last year. The Buckeye defense is talented but young; the squad will look to experienced ends Matt Finkes and Mike Vrabel for leadership. 8--4

Ten More to Watch

21. North Carolina State

It's no fun being in a conference with Florida State. North Carolina State has appeared in seven straight bowl games and regularly finishes in the top 20. Yet it's Preacher Bowden and the Seminoles who get the ink and prime-time postseason games. Third-year coach Mike O'Cain continues the winning tradition with a balanced offense and quick, pesky defense. Senior quarterback Terry Harvey has already led the Wolfpack to eight come-from-behind victories. The defense, led by cornerback Ricky Bell, is talented but green at linebacker. 8--3

22. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders ran into a Southern Cal buzz saw in the Cotton Bowl last season and came away bloodied, 55--14.

It could be déjà vu for Coach Spike Dykes and his charges when they open on September 9 against Penn State. However, if Tech can survive its opener, it is likely to beat every team on its schedule except Texas A&M. Dykes really likes his sophomore quarterback Zebbie Lethridge, who runs and throws with equal skill. Lethridge was the SWC newcomer of the year last season. On defense, the man in the middle is Playboy All-America linebacker Zach Thomas, a ferocious hitter who sets the tone for Tech's blitzing defense. 8-3

23. Texas

When John Mackovic made the move from Illinois to Texas four years ago, folks in Austin began pointing their horns toward an SWC title, if not a national championship. Neither has happened yet, and Longhorn followers are restless despite last year's 8--4 record and a Sun Bowl win over North Carolina. There are promising signs for this season. Quarterback James Brown has yet to lose as a starter. The defense, led by pass-rushing end Tony Brackens, had a great spring and appears ready to assert itself. The Longhorns may have to win big this season or see their coach move along. 8--4

24. Boston College

After some rough years as head coach of Atlanta and San Diego in the NFL, Dan Henning made a successful debut at Boston College last season. He finished 7-4-1, knocked off traditional rival Notre Dame, beat Kansas State in the Aloha Bowl and landed in the top 25. Henning returns four of five starters along the offensive line, including tackle Pete Kendall, quarterback Mark Hartsell (61.9 percent completion rate), running back Justice Smith and wide receiver Kenyatta Watson. The defense, rated sixth overall in the nation last year, will struggle to replace the 13 sacks of defensive end Mike Mamula and the 130 tackles of linebacker Stephen Boyd. 7--5

25. Mississippi State

Question coach Jackie Sherrill's public relations sensibilities (remember his motivational seminar on bull castration?), but never question his ability to field squads of overachievers. Not that the Bulldogs don't have some outstanding players. Playboy All-America defensive back Walt Harris is spectacular against the pass and run, and Dwayne Curry is one of the best linebackers in the conference. On offense, Eric Moulds is awesome at wide receiver and kick returner, and quarterback Derrick Taite continues to improve. Add solid but unspectacular players at the other positions, mix with Sherrill's coaching acumen and--voilà--you have another winning season and a chance to crack the top 20. 7--4

26. Arizona

The Wildcats will attempt to regain their equilibrium after a frustrating 16--13 Freedom Bowl loss to Utah. In the fourth quarter, two Arizona receivers dropped easy end-zone passes from quarterback Dan White, who returns as a fifth-year senior with two years' starting experience. White is big (6'5") and has a strong arm, but because he'll be playing behind an entirely new offensive line, his lack of mobility could present problems. The offense also lacks a running threat. Then again, the Wildcats usually don't need to score a lot of points, for every season they field one of the nation's stingiest defenses. The heart of the line is Playboy All-America defensive end Tedy Bruschi (that's pronounced "brewski," dudes). Brandon Sanders excels at strong safety. 7--4

27. Washington

Since taking over the Huskies in 1993, coach Jim Lambright has continued to win and recruit during two years of Pac Ten sanctions. Quarterback Damon Huard will return for his third season and scramble past Warren Moon on the school's all-time passing list. Lambright recruited Huard's brother Brock, also a quarterback, who was Gatorade's high school player of the year last season. The team's running backs will struggle to fill the void left by Napoleon Kaufman, now in the NFL. On defense, Washington has one of the best cover men in Playboy All-America Lawyer Milloy and a future NFL star in linebacker Ink Aleaga. 7--4

28. Illinois

Illini coach Lou Tepper had a 1--1 record in the off-season. Playboy All-America linebacker Simeon Rice surprised almost everyone, including Tepper, by staying in school instead of making himself eligible for the NFL draft. But then Chris Redman, Tepper's prize quarterback recruit, changed his mind about going to Champaign when Tepper replaced offensive coordinator Greg Landry. Kentucky-born Redman decided to stay in Louisville and play for his home team. For the moment, the Illini are well stocked at quarterback: Senior Johnny Johnson, MVP in last season's Liberty Bowl, and junior Scott Weaver return. The team has quality backs in Ty Douthard and Robert Holcombe, but they'll be running behind a young offensive line. Illinois is threatening Penn State's title of Linebacker U. Dana Howard and John Holecek graduated, but Rice and Playboy All-America Kevin Hardy return. 7--4

29. South Carolina

If you're looking for a top 20 sleeper, South Carolina may be a good bet. First-year coach Brad Scott coaxed the Gamecocks to their first bowl game last season, and his team responded with a 24--21 victory over West Virginia. Quarterback Steve Taneyhill returns for his senior season, his third as starter. Stanley Pritchett should ably fill the tailback spot vacated by graduated Brandon Bennett. Linebacking is strong, with all three starters returning from last season. 7--4

30. Oregon

Success also has thorns. Last season Oregon won nine games, the Pac Ten title and its first trip to the Rose Bowl in 37 years, only to suffer a 38--20 thumping at the hands of Penn State. Then Rich Brooks, who someone realized was actually a pretty good coach after 18 seasons at Eugene, departed to take over the St. Louis Rams. Former offensive coordinator Mike Bellotti should make a comfortable transition to head coach, but he must overcome the loss of four-year starting quarterback Danny O'Neil. Left-hander Tony Graziani will get the nod. Last year's offensive line is back, as is all-conference running back Ricky Whittle. The defense, now coached by former Dallas Cowboy great Charlie Waters, could be better than last year's Gang Green. 7--4

Virginia, North Carolina and North Carolina State will again chase, but not catch, Florida State. Duke will have difficulty repeating last year's spectacular 8--4 success despite the return of 14 starters and the stellar coaching of Fred Goldsmith. Quarterback Spence Fischer is a standout, but there's no ready replacement for running back Robert Baldwin. With ten starters returning on offense, second-year Clemson coach Tommy West expects the Tigers to put more points on the board. Nealon Greene, who started the second half of last season as a true freshman, gets the nod at quarterback. West must find some linebacking talent to bolster the Clemson defense. Wake Forest's best player is 6'3", 289-pound offensive tackle Elton Ndoma-Ogar. The Demon Deacons appear weak defensively. Maryland, which lost key players because of eligibility problems last year, will evidently suffer a worse fate this season. Playboy All-America Scott Milanovich was suspended for four games for sports betting. Three other players, including receiver Jermaine Lewis, will sit out one game. The NCAA reduced its original eight-game suspension after the university appealed it. George O'Leary takes over at Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets' disastrous 1--10 finish a year ago.

West Virginia has a chance to sneak past Miami while the Hurricanes break in a new coach and worry about NCAA probation. Boston College has another strong team but a horrendous schedule. Syracuse has outstanding receiver Marvin Harrison, but coach Paul Pasqualoni has three quarterback candidates with only two college-level pass attempts among them. With the graduation of Maurice DeShazo, Virginia Tech has questions at quarterback as well. Junior Jim Druckenmiller will likely get the call. With ten starters returning and better depth, the Hokies defense should be solid. Pittsburgh coach John Majors says his team "is improved in virtually every area except our win-loss record, which is our next goal." With talent on the rise, the Panthers could win five games this year and have a winning season next. Defense was the emphasis for Doug Graber and his Rutgers team this spring. Junior running back Terrell Willis will likely own most of Rutgers' rushing records before he's finished. Temple is much improved, especially at quarterback, where Henry Burris returns after a productive season last year. If the defensive line holds up, the Owls could get out of the Big East cellar.

Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas State have the unenviable task of trying to overtake another powerful Nebraska team in the Big Eight's final year before expansion. Kansas can join the chase if coach Glen Mason can successfully rebuild his defensive line after losing four starters to graduation. Junior college transfer Ben Rutz will challenge senior Mark Williams for the quarterback spot. New Oklahoma State coach Bob Simmons thinks that the Cowboys defensive front may be as good as any in the league. Junior defensive end Jevon Langford is the best of the good. Toné Jones directs OSU's run-oriented offense from behind center. Missouri's offense is also run-oriented, though coach Larry Smith does not have the luxury of a returning starting quarterback. Brandon Corso, who backed Jeff Handy last season, gets the nod. Missouri thinks its recruiting class is the best it has had in nearly 20 years. Iowa State dumped coach Jim Walden, winless last season, in favor of former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Dan McCarney, only to discover that he has a charge of spousal abuse in his past. With McCarney vowing that his personal problems are behind him, ISU decided to honor instead of eat his three-year deal. The Cyclones can use McCarney's defensive expertise. They were 107th out of 107 Division I-A teams in rushing defense last season.

Penn State again has the best coach and players in the conference, Michigan and Ohio State are loaded with blue-chippers and Illinois will put another stubborn defense on the field. The rest of the conference has improved over the past couple of years, promising lots of tight games and upsets. The surprise team could be Iowa. The Hawkeyes have been flat the past three years, but coach Hayden Fry is optimistic that this team will contend for a bowl. Offense will be its strength, with capable quarterbacks Matt Sherman and Ryan Driscoll, running back Sedrick Shaw (the second sophomore in Hawkeye history to gain 1000 yards) and an experienced offensive line. Wisconsin will have to take one step back before it can take two steps forward. The Badgers lost numbers two and three career rushers Brent Moss and Terrell Fletcher, three all-conference offensive linemen and number two career receiver Lee DeRamus. However, 25-year-old senior Darrell Bevell returns at quarterback, the Badger defensive front is strong and coach Barry Alvarez landed another stellar recruiting class. Purdue and Minnesota will put potent offenses and questionable defenses on the field. Purdue coach Jim Colletto thinks senior Mike Alstott is the best fullback in the nation. Running back Chris Darkins will put up big numbers again this year for the Gophers. Nick Saban, former defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, takes over for the controversial George Perles as coach at Michigan State.

Obviously, the guys who constructed the Big West Conference were not geography buffs. Louisiana Tech in the West? Arkansas State? And the last time we looked at a map, Northern Illinois wasn't even on the west side of the Mississippi. The same three teams that tied for the conference title are likely to be in the thick of the action again this year. To give you a sense of Nevada's offensive prowess, its untested Mike Maxwell replaced Chris Vargas, the nation's total-offense leader, at quarterback. Guess what? Maxwell was last year's Big West total-offense king. He's back, along with most of the offensive unit, which averaged 507,4 yards per game. UNLV, last season's Las Vegas Bowl winner (52--24 over Central Michigan) is hoping that receiver Demond Thompkins will regain his eligibility. If he does, second-year coach Jeff Horton predicts he will be the leading pass catcher in the nation. And the teams in this league don't score points only through the air. Northern Illinois averaged 455 yards and 33.5 points over its last eight games, largely by running out of its multiple-I option offense. Tailback Charles Talley should lead the league in rushing (through holes punched by center Mike Sutherland and tackle Derek Sholdice). Utah State made a good move by hiring John L. Smith as its new coach. Smith had a 53--21 record at Division I-AA Idaho. San Jose State will be improved under third-year coach John Ralston, but the Spartans play a murderous nonconference schedule.

The Pirates of East Carolina can make some noise if they survive a first-half schedule that includes games at Tennessee, Syracuse and Illinois. Coach Steve Logan will rely on a stubborn defense that has depth and experience. The key to the offense is keeping junior quarterback Marcus Crandell healthy. Southern Mississippi and Memphis will both feature strong defenses. The Golden Eagles of Southern Miss led the nation in take-aways last season (40) and were second in interceptions (25). Chris Windsor, junior college player of the year in 1994, will push Heath Graham for time at quarterback. Rip Scherer takes over for Chuck Stobart as head coach for the Memphis Tigers. Defensive tackle Tony Williams is cat-quick, and pro scouts love secondary standout Jerome Woods. Louisville's Ron Cooper, at 33 the youngest Division I-A head coach, inherits a strong offensive line, led by Playboy All-America Roman Oben. Northeast Louisiana's Stepfret Williams is one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Cincinnati returns 17 starters to a team that won only twice last season. Army will probably make it four straight over Navy if junior quarterback Ronnie McAda stays healthy. The Cadets have no backups other than halfback Steve Carpenter and defensive back Abdullah Muhammad. The Midshipmen welcome new coach Charlie Weatherbie. North Texas makes its debut in Division I-A, and it'll be a rocky road: The Eagles play seven games away from home this season.

While he doesn't get the press of Terry Bowden, Barry Alvarez or Mack Brown, coach Gary Blackney has done as admirable a rebuilding job at Bowling Green State. Since he took over a program that had suffered through five consecutive losing seasons, the effervescent Blackney has led BGSU to a four-year 28--3--2 conference record, including 19 straight wins and two conference titles. He'll likely add a third title this season. All-conference quarterback Ryan Henry returns, along with most of a stubborn Falcon defense. Central Michigan, which won the conference crown last year with an 8--1 record, was hit hard by graduation. Although only three starters return on offense, the Chippewas will mount their usual potent rushing attack. Former assistant Bill Lynch gets his chance after Ball State head coach Paul Schudel accepted Lou Tepper's offer to become the new offensive coach at Illinois. Lynch will keep the Cardinals on the ground. Brad Maynard was the third-ranked punter in the nation last year. Toledo has enough offense to challenge the league leaders, but its defense is porous. Quarterback Ryan Huzjak may be the most underrated offensive player in the league.

In this quality conference, excellent teams often finish in the second half of the standings. With USC, UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Oregon all in or near the top 20, this season will be no exception. California suffered a disappointing 4--7 season after quarterback Dave Barr broke his collarbone. The Golden Bears return nine starters, including outstanding wide receivers Iheanyi Uwaezuoke and Na'il Benjamin. Junior Pat Barnes, who started three games last year, will quarterback. Best on defense is end Regan Upshaw. With Stanford in decline and his own legend in danger of fading, Bill Walsh resigned as coach at the end of last year. Tyrone Willingham, an assistant under Dennis Green at Stanford and the Minnesota Vikings, takes over. He'll emphasize the rushing game while trying to replace graduated quarterback Steve Stenstrom. Arizona State, which limped through an injury-plagued 3--8 season last year, will improve. Quarterback Jake "The Snake" Plummer will benefit from a talented and deep offensive line. Left tackle Juan Roque (6'8", 313) has pro scouts drooling. Coach Bruce Snyder is upgrading speed on the defensive side, but there's not a lot of experience. In his fifth season at Oregon State, coach Jerry Pettibone finally has enough fast horses to run his wishbone offense effectively. Don Shanklin and Tim Alexander will see action at the QB spot. The Beavers defense is weak at linebacker, but Reggie Tongue will dole out hard licks in the secondary.

Florida will win the Eastern Division and play Auburn for the conference championship. Peyton Manning will again lead Tennessee into the top 20, maybe the top ten, and coach Brad Scott has South Carolina primed for another winning season. Ray Goff, entering his seventh season as coach at Georgia, is under tremendous pressure to restore the Bulldogs to their former glory. With the graduation of four-year starting quarterback Eric Zeier, a weak rushing attack and questionable defense, Goff's challenge is formidable. Sophomore Mike Bobo takes Zeier's spot. Brice Hunter is a quality wide receiver, and Hines Ward, an All-SEC freshman tailback last season, reminds some of Alabama's multiposition David Palmer. The most ferocious Dog on defense is linebacker Randall Godfrey. An opening game loss to rival South Carolina could be the beginning of the end for Goff. Vanderbilt has replaced coach Gerry Dinardo with well-traveled Rod Dowhower, a veteran of both college and NFL coaching ranks. Dowhower has junked Vandy's run-based offense in favor of an air-it-out option attack. New blocking schemes and personnel shifts may confuse the Commodores in the early season. Kentucky attempts to recover from a disastrous 1--10 performance last year. Tailback Moe Williams can run wild if the line can block for him.

Probation-free Auburn will get its first opportunity for postseason play under ebullient coach Terry Bowden. Alabama must replace several skill-position starters on offense but will field its usual tenacious defense. Mississippi State can beat any team that takes it lightly. Louisiana State and Mississippi both welcome new coaches. LSU will hit the ground running under Gerry DiNardo, a strategy he used to make Vanderbilt competitive. Wide receiver Eddie Kennison will still catch his share of passes. Defensive end Gabe Northern spends most of his time in other teams' backfields, leading the SEC in tackles behind the line and setting a school record for QB sacks. However, the Tigers may be vulnerable up the middle. New Mississippi coach Tommy Tuberville, former defensive coordinator at Miami and Texas A&M, has a big job in front of him. The Rebels are on an NCAA probation that costs them 12 scholarships. Tuberville can rebuild in obscurity since the sanctions prohibit TV appearances in 1995 and bowl games in 1995 and 1996.

The cream of the conference, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas and Baylor, will again finish at the top before transforming the Big Eight into the Big Twelve at the end of the season. Groundgame proponent Chuck Reedy needs more consistency from sophomore quarterback Jeff Watson if the Baylor Bears are to improve on last season's 7--5 record. Tailback Jerod Douglas (5'9", 167) and wide receiver Kalief Muhammad (5'6", 173) are diminutive terrors in the open field. Texas Christian, Rice and SMU are headed for the relative anonymity of the Western Athletic Conference after this season, marking the end of several long-standing Texas rivalries. Texas Christian returns quarterback Max Knake and running back Andre Davis, SWC co-players of the year last season. But both may find yards more difficult to gain with the graduation of most of the offensive line. The Frogs are small on defense, especially up the middle. Even though Rice finished 5--6, the Owls were elated at beating Texas and Texas Tech and playing Texas A&M very close (7--0). Coach Ken Hatfield returns 16 starters and will stay with his spread option offense, which put up big rushing numbers last year.

The Falcons will fly high in the WAC this season, although it's one of the little ironies of college football that Air Force annually features one of the nation's most potent ground attacks. Snubbed by the bowls after an 8--4 performance last year, coach Fisher DeBerry's squadron could lead the nation in rushing this season. Junior QB Beau Morgan will run the option out of an offense DeBerry has dubbed the Wing Bone, because it moves the usual wishbone halfbacks to the wings. The offensive line is experienced though not big, and the Falcons never lack esprit de corps.

In only his second season on the job, Sonny Lubick became a hot coaching commodity by leading Colorado State to a 10--2 record and its first-ever WAC title last year. However, Lubick snuffed his presumed candidacy for a high-profile head spot by signing a contract at CSU through 2001 and declaring that the weather in Fort Collins suited him just fine. In the short run, Lubick will find it difficult to repeat the success of last year's team, partly because of the graduation of quarterback Anthoney Hill. The Rams' chief head-butter on defense will be Playboy All-America defensive back Greg Myers. John Walsh's unexpected early departure from Brigham Young to the NFL leaves coach LaVell Edwards without an experienced quarterback, a first for Edwards in 23 years at BYU. But he isn't panicking. Among the unusually high number of transfers added by the Cougars in the off-season is junior college All-America quarterback Steve Sarkisian. Edwards thinks his biggest challenge may be replacing four fifths of his graduated offensive line. Utah has to rebuild after losing 17 starters from its 10--2 top ten team of a year ago. Coach Ron McBride must find a new quarterback and offensive line, but the toughest player to replace will be defensive tackle Luther Elliss, now in the NFL.

the playboy all-americas

Playboy's College Football Coach of the Year for 1995 is R.C. Slocum of Texas A&M University. Last season, Slocum led the Aggies to a 10-0-1 record, a fourth consecutive Southwest Conference championship and a third consecutive finish in the nation's top ten. Slocum's six-year career coaching record is 59-12-2, making him number one among NCAA Division I-A coaches in winning percentage (.822).

Offense

Tommie Frazier--Quarterback, 6'2", 205 pounds, senior, Nebraska. Has 2159 career passing yards, including 26 TD passes, and 1351 rushing yards. Led his team to an Orange Bowl victory over Miami and a national championship.

Tshimanga Biakabutuka--Running back, 6'1", 205, junior, Michigan. Averaged 6.2 yards per carry, including four 100-plus-yard games while subbing for Tyrone Wheatley.

Leon Johnson--Running back, 6'1", 208, junior, North Carolina. Rushed for 805 yards and caught 29 passes last season. Has scored 26 TDs in two years.

Keyshawn Johnson--Receiver, 6'4", 205, senior, USC. Caught 66 passes for 1362 yards and nine TDs last season.

Kevin Jordan--Receiver, 6'2", 188, senior, UCLA. Already has 136 career receptions, only 18 behind school-record holder J.J. Stokes.

Amani Toomer--Receiver, 6'4", 194, senior, Michigan. Had 54 receptions for 1096 yards and six TDs last season.

Bryan Stoltenberg--Center, 6'2", 280, senior, Colorado. Started 36 consecutive games for Buffaloes. Has not allowed a sack in two seasons.

Jonathan Ogden--Lineman, 6'8", 315, senior, UCLA. First-team All-Pac Ten. Placed fifth in shot put in 1994 NCAA Indoor Championship.

Jason Odom--Lineman, 6'5", 291, senior, Florida. Three-year starter for Gators. Received Jacobs Trophy for best blocker in SEC.

Roman Oben--Lineman, 6'5", 290, senior, Louisville. Tenacious blocker. Did not allow a sack in 1994.

Willie Anderson--Lineman, 6'6", 306, junior, Auburn. Started 11 games at tackle on a superior Tiger offensive line.

Leeland McElroy--Kick returner, 5'11" 196, junior, Texas A&M. Averaged 50.2 yards per return last year. Also gained 707 yards on 130 carries as a rusher last season. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Remy Hamilton--Placekicker, 6', 196, junior, Michigan. Named Walter Camp All-America. Successful on 25 of 30 field-goal attempts last season.

Defense

Tedy Bruschi--Lineman, 6'1", 253, senior, Arizona. Ten sacks and 15 tackles for losses last season. Has 33.5 career sacks for Wildcats.

Marcus Jones--Lineman, 6'6", 270, senior, North Carolina. Seventeen sacks and 27 tackles for losses in his Tarheel career. Two-time Playboy All-America.

Brandon Mitchell--Lineman, 6'4", 271, junior, Texas A&M. Leader of Aggie Wrecking Crew defense with nine QB sacks and 22 tackles for losses.

Simeon Rice--Linebacker, 6'5", 243, senior, Illinois. Butkus Award semifinalist last season. Has 33 career sacks.

Kevin Hardy--Linebacker, 6'4", 239, senior, Illinois. Earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season in Illini linebacker group that included Rice, Dana Howard and John Holecek.

Zach Thomas--Linebacker, 6', 233, senior, Texas Tech. Consensus SWC defensive player of the year last season. Had 116 tackles and four interceptions.

Ray Lewis--Linebacker, 6'1", 221, junior, Miami. Starter since freshman season. Had Miami-record 92 tackles last year.

Aaron Beasley--Defensive back, 6', 190, senior, West Virginia. Led NCAA with ten interceptions last season.

Walt Harris--Defensive back, 6'1", 187, senior, Mississippi State. School's all-time interception leader with 12.

Greg Myers--Defensive back, 6'2", 193, senior, Colorado State. One of two juniors selected as finalists for Jim Thorpe Award. Has 212 tackles, 11 interceptions in career.

Lawyer Milloy--Defensive back, 6'2", 200, junior, Washington. Only sophomore first-team All-Pac Ten last season. Led Huskies in tackles.

Scott Milanovich--Punter, 6'4", 220, senior, Maryland. Averaged 42.8 yards per punt for career, with five punts of more than 60 yards. Also a pinpoint passing threat at QB. Will miss first four games because of an NCAA suspension for sports betting.

Florida coach Steve Spurrier would stack trophies like firewood if his defense matched his offense.

the anson mount scholar/athlete award

The Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete Award recognizes achievement in the classroom as well as on the playing field. Nominated by their universities, candidates are judged by the editors of Playboy on their collegiate scholastic and athletic accomplishments. The winner attends Playboy's preseason All-America Weekend, receives a commemorative medallion and is included in our All-America team photograph. In addition, Playboy awards $5000 to the general scholarship fund of the winner's university.

This year's Anson Mount Scholar/Athlete is Jeremy Hogue from the University of Southern California. A center and long snapper, Hogue started every game last season for the Trojans. He was named to the 1994 GTE Academic All-America Second Team, received USC's John Wayne Memorial Scholarship and has been named to the dean's list every semester. He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Mortar Board, Golden Key, Blue Key and Blacksonians and is a candidate for a Rhodes scholarship. Jeremy received his B.A. in political science and his four-year collegiate grade point average was 3.9. He is currently enrolled in USC's M.B.A. program.

Honorable mention: Justin Dragoo (Arizona State), Matt Hawkins (Auburn), Greg Myers (Colorado State), Justin Conzemius (Minnesota), John Hammerstein (Indiana), Jimmy Herndon (Houston), Bryan Jurewicz (Wisconsin), Darrin Simmons (Kansas), Reggie Lee (NE Louisiana), Brett Larsen (Illinois), Cliff Jackson (Miami), Scott Galyon (Tennessee), Jeff Caldwell (Arkansas State), Carlton Oswalt (Hawaii), Adam Kennedy (Southern Mississippi), Cal Bowers (Bowling Green State).

rest of the best

Quarterbacks: Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Danny Kanell (Florida State), Danny Wuerffel (Florida), Ron Powlus (Notre Dame)

Running Backs: Stephen Davis (Auburn), Warrick Dunn (Florida State), Lawrence Phillips (Nebraska), Chris Darkins (Minnesota), Mike Alstott (Purdue), Billy West (Pittsburgh), Karim Abdul-Jabar (UCLA), Terrell Willis (Rutgers), Andre Davis (TCU)

Receivers: Bobby Engram (Penn State), Derrick Mayes (Notre Dame), Stepfret Williams (NE Louisiana), Marcus Harris (Wyoming), Charlie Jones (California State-Fresno), Dietrich Jells (Pittsburgh), Kevin Lockett (Kansas State), Brice Hunter (Georgia), Marvin Harrison (Syracuse)

Offensive Linemen: Clay Shiver (Florida State), K.C. Jones (Miami), Shannon Roubique (Auburn), Aaron Graham (Nebraska), Jeff Smith and Bubba Miller (Tennessee), Juan Roque (Arizona State), Orlando Pace (Ohio State), Grant Williams (Louisiana Tech), Fred Miller (Baylor), Jimmy Herndon (Houston), Pete Kendall (Boston College)

Defensive Linemen: Gabe Northern (Louisiana State), Cedric Jones (Oklahoma), Mark Campbell (Florida), George Noga (Hawaii), Tony Brackens (Texas), Jason Horn and Trent Zenkewicz (Michigan), Jevon Longford (Oklahoma State)

Linebackers: Jarrett Irons (Michigan), Randall Godfrey (Georgia), Donnie Edwards (UCLA), Anthony Harris (Auburn), Dwayne Curry (Mississippi State), Reggie Garnett (Michigan State), Ben Hanks (Florida)

Defensive Backs: Carlos Jones (Miami), Alex Molden (Oregon), Ronde Barber (Virginia), Demetrice Martin (Michigan State), Mike Minter (Nebraska), Ray Mickens (Texas A&M), Darrius Johnson (Oklahoma), Joe Gordon (Kansas State), Ricky Bell (North Carolina State), Torrian Gray (Virginia Tech

Placekickers: Phil Dawson (Texas), Michael Proctor (Alabama)

Punters: Paul Burton (Northwestern), John Stonehouse (USC), Greg Ivy (Oklahoma State)

