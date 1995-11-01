Address_Copyright_Credit

Contents for the Men's Entertainment Magazine

Playbill .................... 5

Dear Playboy .................... 11

Playboy After Hours .................... 15

Wired .................... 18

Movies Bruce Williamson .................... 22

Video .................... 25

Style .................... 26

Music .................... 28

Travel .................... 30

Books Digby Diehl .................... 32

Fitness Jon Krakauer .................... 33

Men Asa Baber .................... 34

The Playboy Advisor .................... 37

The Playboy Forum .................... 41

Reporter's Notebook--opinion Robert Scheer .................... 49

Playboy Interview: Harvey Keitel--candid conversation .................... 51

Stone-Cold Cases--article Bob Drury .................... 70

Totally Tahnee--pictorial .................... 74

Keller in Shining Armor--fiction Lawrence Block .................... 82

Cold Snap--fashion Hollis Wayne .................... 86

X-Factor Actor--profile Jack Hitt .................... 92

Playboy Gallery: Helmut Newton .................... 95

Hello, Holly--playboy's playmate of the month .................... 98

Party Jokes--humor .................... 110

City Slick--fashion Hollis Wayne .................... 112

Sex, Home & Videotape--article Dean Kuipers .................... 114

Chill Thrills--recreation Charles Plueddeman .................... 118

Winter Sports: Where the Action is Dave Irons .................... 148

20 Questions: G. Gordon Liddy .................... 120

His Nibs--pens .................... 124

Sex in Cinema 1995--pictorial text by Bruce Williamson .................... 128

Where & How to Buy .................... 151

Playboy on the Scene .................... 161

Cover Story

Almost 26 years ago, Tahnee's famous mother, Raquel, adorned our cover. Now it's Tahnee's turn. By the way, Tahnee means ''desirable'' in the language of the Sioux, a legacy she clearly lives up to in this month's pictorial. Our cover was styled by Inge Fonteyne and photographed by Sante D'Orazio. Special thanks go to Oribe at Elizabeth Arden for styling Tahnee's hair and to Mary Greenwell for styling Tahnee's makeup. As always, our Rabbit waists no time.