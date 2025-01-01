It's touch to think about winter sports when the temperature is still comfortably above freezing. But it won't be long before you unpack long underwear, wax skis and pray for snow. To help you prepare, we've compiled a guide to the recreational trends and gear of the coming cold season. On the mountain, technology may change the way skiers and (continued on page 122) Chill Thrills (continued from page 119) snowboarders approach their sports. Snowshoeing and winter mountain biking will keep fitness fanatics in shape year-round. And adrenaline junkies will go wild over the 100-mile-per-hour blasts of new high-performance snowmobiles. So zip up your parka and hit the trail.

The Alternative Slope

The biggest buzz, in snowboarding is K2's Clicker step-in boot and binding system. Developed with Shimano, the Clicker consists of a round, four-hole binding plate and a soft K2 boot that snaps into the binding. In theory, the Clicker frees snowboarders from having to sit down to fasten multistrap bindings before each run. It also eliminates uncomfortable buckles that can break. The down side is that the boot fits much tighter in the toe than traditional soft boots to compensate for the lack of an instep strap. Still, many in the industry think the Clicker is an idea that will eventually evolve into a universal step-in binding system for both hard and soft boots.

Snowboards are lightening up this winter. Manufacturers have reduced the weight of their boards, claiming that riders will be able to carve turns and execute spins, jumps and other tricks more easily. Burton debuts a number of models with its new wood Fly Core and Super Fly Core, which shave 20 to 35 percent off the core weight of its standard boards. The new Rossignol Seoane ($450), rated as one of the best boards in preseason testing, features the Microcellular Isocore, a composite of glass fibers and high-density polyurethane that offers the snappy feel of a wood core with less weight. Other new composites will help cut the weight of bindings and boots.

Ski it to Believe it

Just because snowboarding has received all of the attention recently doesn't mean that the ski industry has been stagnant. Last year several manufacturers introduced ''fat skis,'' wide-body models designed to make it easier to cruise in deep powder. This year the big news is parabolic, or hourglass, skis, Called parabolic because the curve of the side cut is slightly tighter at the tip and tail than at the waist, this type of ski shortens the learning curve for beginners while making it easier for intermediate and advanced skiers to carve turns like the pros.

Elan, a Vermont-based ski manufacturer, started working on the concept of parabolic skis in 1990 and is now the industry leader. Its SCX models ($400 to $500) are both the widest and narrowest on the market, with tips measuring 115mm across (compared with 84mm for a traditional ski) and 61mm waists that are just wide enough to hold a binding. Those who have tried the SCX say it's extremely easy to feel what's happening to the ski and, thus, to correct mistakes. Plus, it's a blast in moguls and great for bashing through spring crud. These early reviews have led insiders to predict that the parabolic ski could become the dominant design for recreational skis in the next few years.

When it comes to ski boots, racing has exerted a strong influence on design, with most top-of-the-line models aimed at advanced skiers. Unfortunately, the top-of-the-line boots often end up on the feet of beginners who assume that the most expensive models must be the best. Then they hit the slopes, find out they don't have the power to make their boots work and, consequently, have a bad time.

Rossignol took this problem into consideration when creating its new line of Energy boots. These slick-looking four-buckle inverted overlap models combine features of Rossi's highperformance Course boots with a design that's more flexible and skier-friendly. A circular band that wraps around the foot and ankle, for example, provides the lateral support that is necessary for smooth steering, while a slightly roomier design improves comfort. Price: $299 to $429.

Mush no More

The once clumsy snowshoe of the trapper and forest ranger has been transformed into winter's hottest fitness tool. Aside from using snow-shoes to climb up the slopes (a brutal aerobic workout), athletes now hike and run in them as well as compete in frozen 10K events and ''winter tri-athlons,'' grueling combinations of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and speed-skating.

Originally designed for competitive runners, modern snowshoes have lightweight aluminum frames and decking made of Hypalon, the same material used to build inflatable boats. Besides providing the flotation of traditional wood-frame snowshoes, today's models let you run or walk with a more natural gait.

Look for two general sizes: large (about 9''x30'') for backpacking and deep-powder treks, and small (about 8''x25'') for running and hiking. Most feature adjustable binding straps and metal cleats for traction on ice, and all are designed to be worn with lightweight hiking boots or even running shoes. Some snowshoes also have neoprene binding covers that keep your feet warm and dry. A few models to consider are Redfeather's Falcon (pictured on page 119), Atlas' Dual Trac ($279) and the 10K Elite by Tubbs ($249). Backcountry skiers and snowboarders should also check out Tubbs' base-plate binding system ($30), an accessory that lets you mount snowboard or Nordic ski bindings onto snowshoes so you need only one set of boots.

Great Skates

In-line skating, invented as an offseason training technique for hockey players, has become one of the hottest sports of the Nineties. Now, when their favorite asphalt is drifted over, snow-belt in-line skaters flock to the ice for a workout and a speed fix.

Guys who feel a little squeamish in figure skates (do you imagine you're Scott Hamilton or Mark Messier?) are lacing into hockey skates, which have a shorter blade (concluded on page 148) Chill Thrills (continued from page 122) with a rocker shape that permits tightradius turns.

Entry-level hockey skates (less than $100) are fine for an occasional spin around the pond, but for serious training, consider a professional model such as the Bauer Supreme Composite ($470). The current choice of Eric Lindros, this skate has a liner that molds itself to the shape of your foot and ankle. That custom fit is remarkably comfortable and eliminates pressure points that can cut circulation and lead to frostbitten feet.

Fast Cat

Like high-performance motorcycles, snowmobiles are shaped by competition. This season's hottest models belong to the high-performance ''600-triple'' class. These production sleds are designed to meet the rules of the highly modified Formula III professional racing series. Class leader is the Arctic Cat ZRT 600 ($7000), a snow-going crotch-rocket powered by a new 594cc, three-cylinder Suzuki engine that cranks out more than 120 horsepower. Top speed depends on snow conditions but is well in excess of 100 mph. The ZRT 600 will go head-to-head with the Ski-Doo Formula III ($7000) and the Polaris 600 XCR SP ($7000), which feature three-cylinder, high-performance 600cc engines.

Die-Hard Bikers

Mountain bikers who don't want to give up their rides for the winter have come up with all kinds of tricks to maintain traction in the snow. One is to use mountain-bike snow tires such as the IRC Blizzard (about $30). With a soft rubber compound on the sides and a harder compound in the center, the Blizzard stiffens in cold weather, turning the tread knobs into tiny teeth that bite into hard snow. A more aggressive alternative is a set of bike tire chains. Pit Bull Chains, priced at $70 a set or $50 for a heavy-duty rear chain, slip over standard mountain-bike tires much like the cable chains used on cars. But for the best off-road traction, you should have a bike shop stud your tires. This generally costs about $30 per tire, according to John Riordan, head technician at Village Cycle Center in Chicago. ''They'll put about 60 to 100 screws on each one,'' he says. The better shops also will install a plastic tire liner, such as the Mr. Tuffy ($16 a pair), to prevent blowouts.

Another important tip for winter mountain biking: Steel bike frames are extremely susceptible to rust from road salt, so be sure you're riding a model with an aluminum frame such as Cannondale's latest Super V 700, pictured on page 119. Happy trails.

Fat skis make it easier to cruise in deep powder. This year the big news is parabolic, or hourglass, skis.