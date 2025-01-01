City Slick

The new breed of outerwear jackets that come in cover-your-buft lengths can pull double duty. Worn in town or in the country, they weather the elements in fine style thanks to sturdy construction and wind- and water-resistant fabrics. From left to right: Plaid brushed melton field jacket with a knit collar, by Hugo-Hugo Boss ($475); worn over an alpaca cowl-neck sweater from J.O.E. by Joseph Abboud ($165). Quilted microfiber barn jacket with a suede-and-corduroy collar, from Nautica by David Chu ($220); and a wool tweed shirt by MNW ($150). Distressed leather double-breasted belted peacoat ($850) and a cotton knit turtleneck ($88), both from Double RL by Ralph Lauren. Water-resistant nylon coach-type jacket with a wool tweed hood and lining, by Victor Victoria ($625); and a wool boucle turtleneck by Artifact at Barbara Kramer Ent. ($130). Nylon peacoat with a stretch wool lining, by Prada Uomo ($940); and a cotton T-shirt by Tommy Hilfiger ($22).

Where & How to buy on page 151.