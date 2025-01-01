A ballpoint is fine for jotting down phone numbers in a bar, making a shopping list or scribbling notes in a meeting. But when you're signing something significant, such as a lottery-winnings check or the lease on a new Porsche, don't pick a Bic. Aside from being a status symbol, an elegant fountain pen feels great. You can customize the nib to suit your mood (broad for aggressive, narrow for conservative), and the best pens often increase in value over time. Collectors call it ''penvesting.'' We call it a stroke of good luck.