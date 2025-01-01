Winter Sports: Where the Action is

New challenges abound at North America's top ski resorts. Here's a look.

Big Sky, Montana: With its $2.5 million expansion now complete, Big Sky boasts the highest vertical drop in the U.S. (4180 feet), as well as 1200 additional acres of some of the most advanced terrain in the U.S. Take the 15-passenger tram to the summit of Lone Peak to cruise bowls and chutes that have pitches from 28 degrees to 50 degrees. Or ride the Shedhorn double chairlift to the lower South Face for great intermediate and advanced runs.

Deer Valley, Utah: You'll have to wait until next year to ski the 640 additional acres of terrain that are a part of Deer Valley's $7 million expansion. But you can preview the intermediate and advanced runs on special Snowcat tours.

Squaw Valley, California: Squaw has replaced the KT-22 double chair with a high-speed quad for faster access to supersteep terrain. It has also completed a gentle-to-intermediate three-mile run called Olympic High that commemorates the 1960 winter games.

Telluride, Colorado: The long-awaited Chondola, a lift with chairs and gondolas intermingled, will carry skiers from Lift One to Mountain Village, eliminating the need to drive.

Copper Mountain, Colorado: Skiers on Hallelujah Ridge off Copper Peak often stop to admire the expanse of Copper Bowl, just beyond the current ski area. This year, they'll get to ski it. Hallelujah!

Attitash, New Hampshire: The most popular resort in the Mount Washington Valley area will continue the Bear Peak expansion this year, adding a new highspeed quad, three to five new advanced trails and a base lodge.

Sunday River, Maine: This rapidly growing resort is opening a lift to another peak, named Oz. The main trail off the new lift will be a 400-foot swath combining open spaces, tree islands and glades for advanced skiers. There will also be intermediate runs that will connect to Aurora Peak and Jordan Bowl on either side.

Stowe, Vermont: Check out the Waterfall, a new double-black diamond run that's part of a recently completed multimillion-dollar expansion.

Mont Tremblant, Quebec: Long the crown jewel of Laurentian skiing, this venerable resort continues a multiyear, $330 million overhaul that has added lifts, trails, snowmaking, a golf course and hotels and shops around a village designed to replicate old Quebec city.