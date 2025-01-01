I Used to meet her at dances during the winter. She was a wonderful dancer and a little beauty. Needless to say, holding her in my arms while dancing made me wish to know her better. It was not long before small pressures of hands and arms were asking, and answering, unspoken questions. Without a word said, she let me know that someday she would consent to more.

Later, in the spring, we used to go walking together in the hills on pleasant afternoons. We would drive out into the country, hide the car somewhere on the quiet road and wander off into the fresh green woods. We were fond of a most secluded glade that we had found one day, where we often rested sure of being undisturbed. But Alice, though generous with kisses and dear little caresses, entirely withheld herself otherwise, and I was too fond of her, and too interested in discovering under what circumstances she would give herself, to press matters beyond showing her clearly what I wanted. She quite understood, and I knew it was only a question of time until she would be brought to the point of giving me all that I asked.

Her surrender came under the unusual circumstances that I am about to describe. One lovely, warm afternoon in May we found our way to our little glade but were very much surprised to find two other young lovers there before us. Totally engaged in each other, they did not hear us, and we stealthily withdrew a short distance and sat down in a pocket among the bushes to see what would happen. Alice, I could easily see, was very much excited and interested.

The girl was lying on her back in the shade of a tree. The man lay beside her, and their lips were together. We could hear the indistinct murmur of their voices. Hunched up as we two were in our hiding place, quite close together, I did not find it hard, nor think it wrong, to put my lips to Alice's. She clearly thought my conduct fitting, for she returned my kiss, with interest. The interest was paid in a tiny flutter of her tongue tip against my lips. Our kiss lasted quite a time.

When we looked again, the scene had changed somewhat. Alice gasped a little, and well she might. The lover was lying on one side, propped up on an elbow, and his free hand was disturbing the formerly smooth folds of his sweetheart's skirt. Perhaps to keep her attention from what his hand was doing—at any rate, to keep her attention divided—he was kissing her quite ardently. But his hand was under her skirt and had pulled it up so that we could see two shapely legs in pale-blue stockings. Two small feet in pale-blue slippers (very unsuitable for walking in the hills) were calmly crossed. The lover was caressing the blue stockings.

"Peter," whispered Alice, remonstrating. For as she crouched, somewhat curled up, one very attractive leg, as far as the knee, lay outside of the shelter of her skirt, and my hand rested on the dark green silk that covered it. But her attention must have been distracted, for after that one remonstrance she leaned forward, her eyes intent on what she might see, while my hand enjoyed the delightful touch of green silk stretched over a beautifully modeled leg.

I turned from admiring the contours of the dark green leg to see what was happening to the pale blue ones. My hand, not being needed to see with, stayed where it was most comfortable. The blue legs had become interesting. The skirt had been moved still more—the length of the blue stockings was now measurable. Not far above the knees they ended, and considerable was to be seen of two plump, white thighs, with the hand of the lover tenderly touching and stroking them. The pale-blue slippers now lay side by side, and the girl's two arms, while her legs were being so lovingly caressed, were tight about the neck of her lover, holding his face to hers for kisses.

"Peter!" Alice warned again in a tense whisper. For somehow, when I turned my eyes from the pretty green leg, my hand, left to its own resources without the guiding eye, had wandered somewhat. In fact, it had strayed beyond the green stocking and was thrilling to the touch of soft, warm flesh. Alice stirred a bit, as if impatient, but it was satisfying to note that, in so doing, she thrust her leg still farther from under her skirt. On looking to see what change her new attitude had effected, I was overjoyed to see that close at hand there was a most enticing bit of plump, white thigh for me to appreciate. Close at hand, indeed; my hand made haste to embrace its opportunity, in fact to grasp at the unseen, as it felt its unhindered way to discover yet undiscovered pleasures to the touch.

"Pete, look," Alice whispered again. And we looked. Not 15 feet away the other pair, unsuspecting still, pursued their own amusement. The girl had moved—her skirt was drawn clear above her waist. Her legs were all exposed and her hips were as well. Quite evidently the young lady had worn no panties or drawers! The young lover was sitting up, fussing with his clothing, his eyes enjoying a vision of loveliness. Those two pretty legs were slightly parted now, and such a dear little nest of hair was seen.

"Oh, Pete!" Alice gasped this time. For, as the man's clothing was released, his sweetheart's hand reached out and took hold of something. The lover stretched out an instant, wriggled, and one bare manly leg came out of his trousers—bare, that is, except for shoe and sock and red garter. This bare leg was then placed across another bare leg, the man's between the woman's two, the woman's between the man's, and satisfied with this arrangement the lover lay upon his sweetheart, his arms about her and hers about him. They moved delicately, as if rubbing on each other.

I had found Alice's hand, and by placing it in a certain position I showed her that I, too, had something that might be held, should her hand care to hold it. Soon, indeed, she was holding it, and by playing with it as if absentmindedly, she caused me no little pleasure. But her eyes she could not remove from the scene before us.

We could hear soft cooings and murmurs. Alice and I ceased to regard the others for a time. She came somehow closer into my arms, lay quite heavily there, in fact, and in so placing herself managed to arrange her clothing so that both her legs lay bare. To my real surprise, Alice, too, was guiltless of drawers or panties. Much reassured, I let my hands move freely over the delicious surfaces of her thighs and hips. Our lips were fast together, and now I learned how Alice could kiss when really interested. When my hand in its wanderings encountered certain soft curls, her lips and tongue assailed me with a quite impetuous ardor.

But curiosity drew my eyes again to the other lovers. "Look, Alice!" I whispered to her, and as we looked our hands became busy and our eyes drank in a most lascivious sight. Side by side now the girl and her man were sitting, all outer clothing removed from their waists down, and the girl had further so opened her blouse that her dainty breasts hung out. With one arm each embraced the other, and their lips were crushed together. With their free hands they were playing with the most delicious playthings that the hands of man and woman can touch. The man's hand was moving between his sweetheart's parted legs; the girl's hand held something hard and stiff, which she manipulated gently.

"Oo-oo-oh!" Alice gasped, and fell to kissing me wildly. Needless to say, I kissed wildly back. Her hand held something hard and stiff, and her treatment of it was as skillful as it was delicious. My hand was between her lovely legs, and the manner in which she received its ministrations showed that I had not forgotten how to play upon that organ which, if properly touched, causes a woman's body to echo with delicious harmony.

Alice had at last abandoned her reserve, her withholding of herself. The discovery that she had worn no drawers gave me reason to suspect that this day she had intended from the start to give herself to me before our return. But, as a matter of fact, I had no knowledge based on proof of any kind that she had ever worn drawers, when with me or at any time. As a rule, women wore drawers, or panties, or leg-covering of that general character—women in Alice's status in society, at any rate. This I knew from having seen them, from having removed them, in fact, on other and different occasions. It was not, therefore, an altogether unnatural assumption on my part that, under ordinary circumstances, Alice wore them also, and that she did not wear them this day because she had intended to be more than ordinarily gracious and complacent to me.

However, this is all a digression—Alice wore no drawers, and her very lovely naked thighs lay exposed to my hands and eyes. But her intentions toward me were shown even more clearly now by her conduct. Somehow, at some time, Alice had had some experience. She had learned how to be charmingly wanton without being shameless. Her kisses were delights of art and skill, her movements were delicate and yet effective, her grip on what her fair hand held was possessive without being painful, and her handling of it, without being obtrusive, was obviously intended ultimately to bring it between her legs.

"Pete, darling, look there!" Alice whispered between her kisses. Our lovers were at last in earnest, the man lying between the girl's legs, which (continued on page 194)Alice(continued from page 122) were embracing and holding him while he moved with vigorous thrusts of his hips. "Peter!" cooed Alice, and "Alice!" I cooed back—and somehow her weight was upon me, her legs spread far apart, and she took me into herself.

In the course of time we sat up again and looked about. The other two were sitting up, smiling at us. We were discovered! In our excitement we had moved so that our former shelter no longer concealed us. Strange to say, Alice did not seem concerned. Either she was accustomed to intimate acts of love with others—which I really do not believe—or else she saw at once that we must make the best of the situation and, perhaps, improve it. At any rate, she laughed quite gaily and stood up, shaking her skirt down to where it belonged. I stood up, too, but not so easily, as my trousers needed attention.

The other man called out, "What luck?" "Fine," I said, "a bull's-eye!" Alice laughed again. "Same here," he answered, stepping nearer. "My name's Bill." "Mine's Pete." And we shook hands. I presented Alice. She shook hands. "Gladys," said Bill, "here's Pete and Alice. Come and get acquainted." So, all introduced, we sat down, Bill and Gladys on either side of me, and Alice on the other side of Bill. We talked a bit, about anything but the events of the past hour. But after a time, conversation waned. Bill was whispering to Alice, so I began to whisper to Gladys. What I said was of no importance to the other two, but it made Gladys laugh, with her eyes shining. Furthermore, she put out her hand to see if what I had told her was true. Finding that it was, she seemed satisfied and lay back, smiling enticingly. Somehow I found that I was embracing her naked legs. Bill did not seem to care—he was doing the same to Alice!

It was most interesting, to play this way with another man's sweetheart while the other man played with mine. There lay Alice, who had just given me a delicious half hour, doing the same for Bill, and believe me, I knew that Bill was lucky! And here lay Gladys, who had given herself to Bill not long before—and believe me, I soon knew that both Bill and I were lucky, twice!

Gladys was not so voluptuously formed as Alice, but she knew her part and made every movement have the meaning that it should. Her little breasts were just as satisfactory to my hands and lips as Alice's fuller ones, and she responded just as delightfully to the skillful touch of my fingers. She was all woman, and she ended by giving me a most glorious moment as I scored another bull's-eye. Unless all signs failed, Gladys received as much pleasure from my success as I did. Bill scored his second center shot at almost the same time. Both girls were flushed and radiant.

"Bill's bigger," confided Alice in a whisper as she nestled up against me, "but he hasn't your finesse, Peter darling. But it was wonderful to get that twice—oo-oo-oh!" Gladys was whispering to Bill, and I heard his heavier voice whisper back, "I'm glad you liked it, honey," so I guessed that Gladys told him she had been pleased.

Bill produced some liquid refreshment. I don't drink much, but it was awfully good whiskey, and the glass went around among the four of us several times. The girls got just a little drunk, and I began to get interested again. There is something about taking a girl who is just a bit intoxicated that is most fascinating. Even the ardent ones become just a bit more so, and the movements of a girl on the way to becoming drunk are most wanton.

It wasn't so very long before all of us, stimulated a bit, were huddled in a most intimate group. The girls lay all over us two men and kissed us with wet lips. We fondled them and kissed them, on the lips and on the nipples of their breasts, which they had left bare. The whiskey and these caresses soon had their effect. "Pete, what's that?" Alice exclaimed, and made her eyes round with mocking amazement. For there it was again, as large as ever. "Gladys, see what I found, see what I found!" Alice called as she unfastened my trousers and held her discovery in her hand. Gladys, without a word, unbuttoned Bill and took out what she found. No doubt about it, Bill's was bigger. But the girls were each satisfied—I know we all four laughed at the picture: two very pretty girls, somewhat flushed with whiskey, their breasts bare, each sitting beside a recumbent man and holding in her hand something she never could claim as her own except when a man gave it to her. We all took another drink.

Alice was getting very gay and her kisses more and more amorous. She handled me lovingly and called me, or that part of me which her hand held, all sorts of amusing names. But I was surprised when, with a sudden change of position, she put her head down and began to kiss it. Gladys immediately did the same to Bill. We two men lay there awhile, too contented to speak, and watched our sweethearts kiss and suck us. Alice knew how to use her mouth! I have often wondered and have never found out where and how she learned it.

Neither man nor woman could stand that for long. Gladys curled around and got her leg over Bill, and Alice imitated. I soon felt her, after a bit of rubbing, slide down upon me, hot and moist. The girls rode us so and rubbed upon us as we bounced them with our knees and hips. They laughed and exclaimed and crooned and cooed, each holding the other's hand as they jounced about, side by side on their willing mounts. They must have given each other some signal, for both sat erect at almost the same moment with that look of wondering delight that lovers love to see on their sweethearts' faces, and then collapsed together, gasping, as Bill and I rang up our third bull's-eyes!

It was now getting pretty late. We all promised to meet again and went our ways. On the road home, sitting with her head against my shoulder as I drove, Alice made the most extraordinary remark I had ever heard from her lips: "Pete, I'm fucked to a frazzle!" Perhaps she was then, but after a couple of cocktails and dinner at her house (her husband being away), she invited me to her room, and there, on her own bed, and both of us all naked this time, at her own request I—well, the lady used the word first—fucked her again!

And as she lay there, stretched out so beautifully and happily naked when I kissed her goodnight and goodbye, she murmured tenderly, "Four times in one day, each time a wonder, but, Peter darling, the last was the best!" And as I recall her naked body in my arms, every fiber leaping with passionate desire, I still think it was the best.

