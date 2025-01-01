The Year in Sex

Is it Real or is it Cybersex? Only your Computer knows for Sure

The information superhighway is studded with curves and switchbacks. When Polaroids purportedly documenting Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee's wedding night surfaced online, they were soon recycled in magazines French and American (Entrevue, Screw, Penthouse). Germany's Bravo gave nude snaps of Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow on vacation in the Caribbean similar treatment. Of Michelle Pfeiffer's popular Internet nude, her publicist said "Faked!" "If it's a fake," an Esquire editor retorted, "it's a great fake." Site-hopping can be expensive: To reach Asian Spices, you have to call Hong Kong. Billy Wildhack's Erotic Connections guide tries to help you make sense of it all.

Fellatio for fun and Profit

Today's quickest route to fame: blow jobs. Divine earned big bucks by telling Hugh Grant stories to tabloids and doing lingerie advertisements in Brazil.

The Englishman who went up a Hill and came down a throat

Headline writers around the world had a field day when Brit actor Hugh Grant got caught in the act with a Hollywood hooker named Divine—to the dismay of his girlfriend, the fabulous model Elizabeth Hurley. (For a portion of Hurley not revealed by one of her famous evening dresses, check out High Society's paparazzo shot of Hurley changing her bathing suit). Other, perhaps more forgiving, females demonstrated their support for the errant actor, who exercised damage control by telling Jay Leno (and seemingly every other talk-show host) he'd done a bad thing.

We're Poor Little Lambs who have Lost our Clothes

Yale students protested Playboy's Women of the Ivy League feature by streaking across the quad.

Bouncing Czech

Eva Herzigova, Wonderbra's favorite billboard model, does just fine without added suspension.

No, But we saw the Movie

The MPAA nixed ads for Ready to Wear (a.k.a. Prêt-à-Porter) but didn't flinch over the movie's grand finale, starring world-famous models in the altogether.

more BANG for your buck

the going rates for well-publicized acts of sex

Congressman Mel Reynolds $50 to $100 per encounter with teen Beverly Heard

Hugh Grant $60 for a blow job from Divine

Charlie Sheen $53,500 for 27 trysts with Heidi Fleiss' hookers

Henry Cisneros $4000 per month to ex-mistress Linda Medlar

Scottie Pippen $15,000 one-time payment plus a potential $11,500 a month in child support to ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby

Paris is Squinting

After being kept from French viewers for more than a century, Gustave Courbet's Origin of the World draws such crowds to the Musée d'Orsay that it has been put behind glass and placed under guard.

Ich Bin Ein Putz

Press reports swear it's true: Bremen's Gunther Burpus was stuck two days in a cat door after mislaying his keys. Pranksters pantsed him, painted his bum and added a daffodil and a sign: Germany Resurgent, an Essay on Street Art. Please Give Generously. Passersby did.

A Genuine Pain in the Ass

In his tell-all book, fashion's Mr. Blackwell confesses bisexual affairs—and having designed rhinestone-studded toilet-seat covers, promptly returned by sore customers.

Bye-Bye Blues

New York City policewoman Carol Shaya was fired for posing for Playboy. So might policeman Edward Mallia for appearing in Playgirl. But firefighter William Bresnan lost only 30 days' pay after performing with porn queen Marilyn Chambers in a trio of softcore movies.

What Organ did you have in mind, Boss?

Mr. and Mrs. Hugh M. Hefner signed organ-donor cards at the event introducing her PETA poster.

Not-So-Merry Widow

After losing her elderly—and wealthy—spouse, the otherwise abundantly endowed Anna Nicole Smith (Miss May 1992) mourned him in truly outstanding décolletage.

What do you expect from the Publisher of a Biweekly?

Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner left his wife of 28 years and took up with male model Matt Nye, to whom Mrs. W. refers as "Soon-Yi."

We Thank you for your Support

Japan's Hip Bra lifts the buns five centimeters. America countered with Miracle Boost jeans. And so the guys won't feel left out, Super Shaper Briefs firm buns. The front panel boasts an optional snap-in "endowment pad."

Naked Ambition: It Worked for the Babes

In "The Bimbo Conspiracy," Spy magazine paid a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Sharon Stone, Anna Nicole Smith, La Toya Jackson, Pamela Anderson, Erika Eleniak, Jessica Hahn and other gals whose Playboy poses turned out to be good career moves.

Will it Work for the Boys?

Now the guys are experimenting with revealing magazine shots. Notorious penis-amputee John Wayne Bobbitt jumps for GQ, Jim Carrey strikes a Coppertone pose for Rolling Stone and basketball player Dennis Rodman is Sports Illustrated's cover boy.

Demon Denim

As sexy jeans ads proliferated, antiporn fanatics persuaded the FBI to look at Calvin Klein's youth-marketed messages. Although the campaign boosted sales, Klein yielded to pressure and pulled it. Diesel's imaginative ads included this play on Alfred Eisenstaedt's famous V-J Day photo (below).

Saucy Aussie Tops Bush League

Australian Racing Mower Association cofounder Michelle Patterson is one reason topless lawn-mower racing is said to be sweeping Australia "quicker than a bush fire."

Slut of the Year Awards

for conspicuous misbehavior reported in 1995

Hugh Grant, for misunderstanding the reason his rented BMW had extra headroom.

Barbie, banned in Kuwait as a "she-devil who has polished nails and wears skirts above the knee."

Whitney Houston's spouse, Bobby Brown, booked for (1) brawling over a girl at a Disney World bar, (2) peeing in the police car en route to the station, (3) allegedly kicking a Los Angeles hotel security guard.

TV's Burt "Robin" Ward, who boasts in his autobiography that he inseminated thousands of women with "Bat Sperm."

Johnnie Cochran, whose ex-wife's book claims he slapped her around.

Eric Douglas, arrested for doing something special in the air: pinching an American Airlines flight attendant on the butt.

Special Lifetime Achivement award

Ex-Senator Bob Packwood.

Joey Buttafuoco, who saw his parole vanish into the Sunset, led by an undercover cop.

Ungentlemanly officer James Hewitt, who blabbed about a dalliance with Di.

Fellatio for fun and Profit III

Anne Manning says her extramarital affair with Newt Gingrich was limited to oral sex—so he wouldn't have to say that he had slept with her.

That Explains the Jump in Teen Pregnancies

The American Life League, a conservative Christian group, asked Disney corporate officials to remove Lion King videos from store shelves in order to edit an offending scene in which stardust seems to spell the word Sex.

And you don't have to be a Rocket Scientist

Makers of the Lovemaster claim it "permits a man and a woman to engage in sexual intercourse in a state of reduced gravity."

Stupid Celebrity Tricks

Television has come a long way since Ed Sullivan censored Elvis' gyrating pelvis. Noteworthy in 1995: Drew Barrymore flashing a delighted David Letterman and Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Lovitz trading gropes on ABC's telecast of the American Comedy Awards.

Fellatio for fun and Profit III

After a jail stint for refusing to testify, Beverly Heard spilled the beans on Illinois Congressman Mel Reynolds, who paid for oral and other types of sex.

No Porking

In Key West, Chi-Chi the potbellied pig was charged with sexually assaulting another hog—this one a Harley—and causing $100 damage. Despite a spirited legal defense by local citizens, authorities had the hapless porker neutered.

Dressed to Kilt

In the historical drama Braveheart, Mel Gibson's rebels express contempt for their English adversaries, answering once and for all the age-old question: What does a Scotsman wear under his kilt?

Love Letters in the Sands of Time

Perhaps desperate for publicity, aging singer Pat Boone owned up to having cheated on his wife—37 years ago.

Hole Lotta Love

Courtney Love, the headline-making lead singer of Hole, gives her devoted concert fans a bit more of what they're looking for.

Finger-Flicking Good

Tim Jeffries shows photographers what he thinks of their snapping his girlfriend, model Elle Macpherson, topless on a St.-Tropez beach.

But did clarence Thomas Rent it?

Right-wing presidential hopeful Phil Gramm admitted to having helped fund a skin flick.

You are getting Sleepy—very Sleepy

Researchers in Clearwater, Florida claim 79.8 percent of 867 women tested were able to increase their breast size through hypnosis.

Grammer Unchecked

Frasier's radio shrink Kelsey Grammer had charges dropped that he had sex with his then-15-year-old baby-sitter.

Fellatio for fun and Profit IV

Photos allegedly of Marlon Brando giving head, which had long circulated underground, surfaced on the Internet and in Penthouse.

She would have done Boob Prints, but the cards were too small

For the guy who has everything: individually kissed lip prints by Russ Meyer discovery Pandora Peaks.