DeDe Lind, Playmate Revisited, Miss August 1967

Three decades ago DeDe Lind was the dream girl personified: cute as a button, with a healthy batch of freckles and a soft, sexy voice; a teen-model-turned-movie-actress-turned-Playmate; a southern Californian as passionate about cooking spaghetti and pastries (her roots are Swedish-Italian) as she was about the war in Vietnam ("I just hope that it really is worth it," she said at the time). Now, having dabbled in horses and the boating business, DeDe is newly single and living in Florida--and still enjoying her fame. "I get more fan mail now than ever before," she says. "Who would think people would still remember me? But they do, even in the supermarket. One Vietnam vet had me sign my centerfold. He showed me where part of it had been blown away in his tent. He said it helped him get through the war. I was really quite touched by that."