Definitely Stephanie

Model and actress Stephanie Svec has been busy. After appearing in commercials, print advertisements and two movies (The Untouchables and Excessive Force), she was a hit on a Jenny Jones dating game show.

The Best Seat in the House

Hip-hop soul queen Mary J. Blige's CD My Life went double platinum, and you can hear her on the soundtrack to Waiting to Exhale. If the throne fits, sit on it.

We Have Peter Covered

Peter Gabriel took a break from touring to write new songs and film his screen debut in Recon, a science fiction movie set ten years in the future. Gabriel, a pioneer in rock computer technology, can't believe his eyes.

What Is Shannon's Secret?

You've seen Shannon Whirry in Animal Instincts and on ABC's miniseries Texas Justice. Now she co-stars with George Hamilton and Harry Dean Stanton in Playback, an erotic video thriller. If there's any justice, it will seduce you.

Recycle Garbage

Garbage's self-titled debut made the charts. Drummer Butch Vig, producer of Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins, calls it "a record for pop geeks who dance by themselves with the lights out" Listen to singer Shirley Manson. No geeks here.

The Diva Gives Good Show

Diana Ross gives us her best shot. And we love it. After more than 30 years of great music, kids, movies, lovers, husbands and an autobiography, Miss Ross can still cut it.

It's a Holdup

Tané McClure (daughter of TV actor Doug) was featured in Picture Perfect Murders and on TV' Night Stand. We'll stand with Tané.