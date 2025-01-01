Playing Through

Who says you can't buy a better golf game? High-tech clubs have proved you can buy distance and feel, enough to make any golfer happy. This year's hot story is high-strength, low-density titanium. Ray Cook has a set of irons with titanium heads so playable you'll actually take the one- and two-irons to the golf course. Callaway's Ely Would 11 has a head with a gorgeous, playable low-drag design. Wilson has dared to manufacture oversize, cavity-back forged heads for a big sweet spot with great feel. Titleist has minted the Howitzer in titanium for longer distance, and Roger Cleveland gives you a chance to putt with the instrument of Corey Pavin's choice; unfortunately, you'll have to find his touch by yourself.