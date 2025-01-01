Hog-Tied

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been ripping up the road for 93 years. To commemorate the company's longevity, Ralph Marlin, a specialty-tie manufacturer, has created a limited edition (5000) silk tie featuring original Harley ads from 1910 in a repeating pattern. The tie comes in a matching commemorative tin in which you can store your Harley keys--or the cuff links and studs to your tuxedo shirt. The tie and tin are available at Harley dealers for $45. Call 800-922-8437 for info.

Hard Lines

When Lauren Bacall taught Humphrey Bogart how to whistle in To Have and Have Not, she didn't blow away the competition for great one-liners. The book Hard-Boiled includes that line and more than 350 other "tough, witty and downright nasty" quotes from classic noir films produced between 1940 and the early Sixties. Pictured here is Alan Ladd as the psycho killer Philip Raven in This Gun for Hire. Price: $14.95. Call Chronicle Books at 800-722-6657 to order.

Kat's Meow

Katherine Hushaw is just as cute and sexy today as when she was Playmate of the Month back in October 1986. Kat's current passion is designing jewelry, and if you look closely at the sterling silver pendant and earrings here, you'll see an abstract design of two people intertwined. Kat's title is Two in Love and the pendant and sterling chain are available from the Playboy Catalog for $40. (Ask for item CC 5386.) The earrings are $49. (Ask for item CC 5387.) And you get this signed 8" × 10" four-color photo of Kat with either order. Call 800-423-9494.

Luck of the Irish

Irish McCalla is the gorgeous actress and pinup star who played Sheena, Queen of the Jungle on TV back in the Fifties. McCalla is now an artist in Arizona, but her many fans, including nationally famous wildlife artist Ron Van Gilder, never forgot her. So it should come as no surprise that a chance meeting between Van Gilder and McCalla in Los Angeles last year resulted in A Royal Pair, the 24-1/2 × 32-1/4 four-color limited edition (750) lithograph of McCalla and the king of beasts pictured here. It's available from another pinup maven, Marianne Ohl Phillips, P.O. Box 129, Readlyn, Iowa 50668, for $135.

Buffer Zone

"If you've always wanted to go nude but wouldn't, shouldn't or couldn't," says the manufacturer of the Nude Suit, "now you can." And from a distance, what you see is what you think you get when a woman puts on the anatomically correct cotton-and-Lycra one-piece bathing suit. But up close, yes, there is a difference. Skin tones available include pale, tan, light coffee and dark. Sizes range from small to large and for shy types there's even a "modesty kit" that consists of three heat-transfer decals of seashells and other aquatica. Price: $40. A man's version with a permanent fig leaf affixed to the front is $20. (Same sizes and skin tones are available.) Call 800-Suitsya to order either one.

Underground Comics' Latest Hang-Up

When S. Clay Wilson and Skip Williamson, two kingpins of the Sixties underground comics movement, team up to do a Nineties museum-quality serigraph, anything can happen--and it did. The limited edition (250) 21-1/2" × 19" 12-color print pictured here is based on the old English etching Sunday Afternoon in a Gin Parlor. Here Williamson's Snappy Sammy Smoot tends bar to a gang of exotic dipsos. The price: $210 sent to Skip Williamson, P.O. Box 440427, Kennesaw, Georgia 30144.

Fire When Ready

Not many people know that the Netherlands is home to one of the world's largest collections of lighters. The best of what's housed in the Dutch Lighter Museum Foundation in Eindhoven has just been beautifully reproduced in The Legend of the Lighter, a $45 coffee-table book covering in text and photos the development of the lighter from flint and steel to sleek piezo-ignited models. Call Abbeville Press at 800-artbook to order.

Stogiewear

Now that smoking a premium cigar has become a status symbol, we're not surprised the colorful emblems that appear on cigar bands are being reproduced on articles of clothing. The Macanudo leather-and-wool baseball-style jacket pictured here is $400, and there's also one for Partagas cigars in black for the same price. Windbreakers, sweatshirts, T-shirts and caps with emblems are also available from General Cigar, at 800-867-4727.

Pretty Freaky

The sideshow banner has gone the way of Huey the Pretzel Man and Rasmus Nielsen ("who lifts an anvil by his breasts"), but the folk art itself is celebrated in Freaks, Geeks & Strange Girls, an illustrated history of "sideshow banners of the Great American Midway." Chapter headings range from "Totally Tattooed" to "The Dope Show." The book's authors, Randy Johnson, Jim Secreto and Teddy Varndell, are all pictured in a section titled "Literary Freaks, Computer Geeks & Strange Contributors." They look normal to us. Price: $40.