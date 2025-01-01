Playboy Gallery: Helmut Newton

Helmut Newton is no stranger to the pages of Playboy. His compelling, sexually charged photographs prove him the master of the edgier outreaches of the erotic. Case in point: his August 1977 interpretation of Madame Claude, the softcore brothel fantasy from director Just (Emmanuelle) Jaeckin. Employing two French models, a well-appointed drawing room and a gentleman who obviously knows what he likes, Newton perfectly captured the sensual energy of the film.