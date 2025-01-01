Playmate Revisited: Lillian Müller

We can't get enough of Lillian Müller. As a top European model turned August 1975 Playmate, Lillian so wowed our readers that she went on to become Playmate of the Year---and one of the most popular PMOYs at that, "Playboy totally changed my life," she says. "I got my green card and started working in television. Through playboy, I met my husband and had a baby. And, of course, it gave me sex-symbol status." It's a status she's not in danger of losing. Not surprisingly, she is a household name in her native Norway. "I'm the biggest Norwegian export to this country," she says. "In 1992, when the leading newspaper in Oslo learned I was on the cover of Playboy a record number of times, it put me on the front page. The paper sold the second most copies in its history; the most copies sold were of the issue published after the king died." These days, she's working on a book of her life. "Without Hef, I wouldn't be who I am today," she tells us. "I'm so happy that he's settled into his new life."