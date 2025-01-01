Tammi and the Bachelor

As anyone who taps into the Hollywood gossip pipeline can tell you, Kelsey Grammer isn't exactly the sweet, dweebish shrink he plays on TV. In fact, according to those who spend their time trailing the Emmy-winning actor off the set of his hit show Frasier, Grammer's a walking soap opera---primarily in the romance department. If we're to believe the tabloids---and, hey, who doesn't?---Grammer's love life has been a string of disasters that has included a first wife who scooped up their infant daughter and jetted off to the Bahamas with another man, a jealous actress he dropped, an ex-skater who lost his best friend (a dog named Goose) and an ex-stripper whom he married---a woman, he says, who made his life hell.

Did such a parade turn Grammer off women for life? Hardly. It's 1993---and enter Tammi Alexander a corn-fed Kansas beauty who had arrived in California from Las Vegas to try her luck as a model. The fated couple reportedly first locked eyes when Tammi (fresh from a spirituality seminar) breezed into Harry O's of Los Angeles, where Grammer was drowning his marital sorrows. Tammi was friendly, pretty and sexy, so Grammer invited her to a barbecue at his Valley digs the next evening ("I was thinking that he was my destiny," Tammi said). A romantic Mexican getaway soon followed. In February 1994 Grammer proposed, first on bended knee (in his limousine, no less), then before Frasier's studio audience a week later. Tammi melted, the wedding was planned, Grammer copped the Emmy for best actor in a comedy and everything was A-OK.

Fast-forward through almost two years of engagement. Starry eyes eventually spied Grammer making a spectacle (though not quite a Hugh Grant) of himself with a "gorgeous babe" at a Virgin Records bash. After two nights of carousing, reported the tabloid, Grammer confessed to Tammi that most celebrities take mistresses because their jobs are so stressful. "I'm too young to be married," he reportedly told her. "Too young at heart." Tammi drew the line and packed her bags. Grammer called this "a difficult period" on Leno. The next night, a close friend of Tammi's told the tabloids, Grammer "came crawling back on his hands and knees," sobbing at Tammi's door. She softened, and roughly 24 hours later the pair officially reunited---on Oprah. So how's the combustible couple now? One can never be sure. But odds are, they's far from finished.