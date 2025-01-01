Women of the Internet

On the Internet, no one knows you're a babe. Until now. The moment we asked the women of the Net to reveal themselves, sexy GIFS and JPEGS poured into our digital mailbox from around the world. We unzipped each file carefully and gazed in admiration at the beauty behind the bandwidth. In a fit of nostalgia, one retro editor suggested we print the best shots on something called paper. It worked. We know what you're thinking: Half the "women" you encounter on the Net turn out to be men. (Strange days, indeed.) Be assured that our modem models are as real as your nose, and wired to boot. We've met them in person, checked their IDs and, over cold pizza, charmed them into giving us their e-mail and World Wide Web addresses. As experienced surfers know, women who venture onto the testosterone-soaked Net are by necessity a shrewd bunch. They are very well aware of the difference between FTP and FTD and prefer to be on the receiving end of both. They appreciate a good line---a phone line, that is. They love a well-connected guy who can make them LOL. And they certainly don't take any guff from newbies. If you write, be polite.