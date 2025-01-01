Prepare to be electrified. You won't be the first. When Prince heard Carmen Electra sing in 1991 he went into Electra shock, in stantly signing her to a recording contract. His Purplitud's taste in sizzling female protégées is as pronounced as ever. Carmen, 24, has a new stage show to follow Erotic City, her first one, plus a new CD, Carmen Electra II, and a video (based on the new stage show), Skin Tight. She's a star who started early. At five she won dance competitions, shimmying to Rod Stewart's Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? One judge wrote, "Too sexy for her age." She won anyway. Carmen also won the Baby Miss USA pageant, and then, after excelling at the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, went West to seek fame. A Princely talent scout saw her in a nightclub and said, "I like your look. Do you sing?" An hour later Carmen sang for the Purple One, who became her patron and producer. "But not my lover," she says, "no matter what you may have heard." No, he simply advises, Carmen magnetizes, and together they succeed. That's what friends are all about, isn't it?

"Sex is like any art form. It's good if it comes from the heart," Carmen says. "I had never posed in the nude before, but that didn't make it hard. I found that made it a whole new excitement."