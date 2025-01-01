Playmate Revisited: Cynthia Myers

Cynthia Myers can't believe the excitement her December 1968 pictorial still brings to her life. Hundreds of admirers line up for her autograph at public appearances. She's been selected as the official Playmate of an online Playboy fan club. And she has been cast in her first movie role in years, in a Western. "I'm twirling my six-shooter," she says, laughing. The Toledo, Ohio native now lives near Los Angeles with her teenage son, who just recently learned of his mother's fame. "My centerfold was on the kitchen table because I was autographing it for a Vietnam vet," Cynthia recalls. "My son asked, 'Is that you? That's cool!' Being a Playmate is cool, and it has been a special part of my life."