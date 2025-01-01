Rock in Fashion

The great thing about being a rock star (besides the groupies) is that you can dress louder than your music. Just as the navy blue suit is the mark of a businessman, flashy fashions say rocker all the way. "The artists who dress the best are those who succeed in expressing their personality through the clothes they wear," says designer Gianni Versace. Some go for outrageous (Lenny Kravitz in skintight silver lamé or Bono in top-to-toe leather), some prefer slick (Boyz II Men in their matching ensembles) and others go for all-out attitude (e.g., the antifashion statements of Alice in Chains or Soundgarden). Regardless, plenty of mainstream fashion trends debut on concert stages. To give you an idea of who's wearing what, we went to see some of today's top musicians. Here's the buzz.