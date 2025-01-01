Shauna Sand, Miss May, 1996

Honey, I'm home!" shouts Lorenzo Lamas, bursting through the door of his trailer and into the arms of his bride-to-be, Shauna Sand. "Darling," she replies, "you're filthy!" It's true: Lamas has been brawling (or acting in a brawl) on the set of his TV series, Renegade, and he is a mess. But Miss May won't let a litle grime stand between her and her fiancé. She plants a smooch on his dirty cheek.

"It's like something out of a fairy tale," says the blissful Shauna. "I feel like I'm flying over the whole world."

Theirs is a renegade kind of love. They met on the set of the syndicated drama last July, when Shauna was playing the role of a swimsuit model. "He asked if he could borrow my suntan lotion," she recalls, "which was funny, because it was five P.M. and there wasn't any sun." After an eight-week courtship, Lorenzo popped the question in New York--a proposal that included a four-carat diamond and a midnight cruise in a helicopter. They were hitched April 27 at the New York chapel where Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh were married. A reception followed at the home of Lorenzo's mother, actress Arlene Dahl.

Miss May has always known what she wants. The San Diego native and modeling wunderkind turned pro at the age of nine. At 18 she packed herself off to France, where she earned a degree in international business management from the American University of Paris.

Lately she's been striving "to put 100 percent into my acting." (She'll be featured again in a Renegade episode.) But she vows not to let her career affect their marriage. "We're not going to be apart," she says. "He's my priority." Ladies and gentlemen, behold the happy couple.

Playmate Data Sheet

Name: Shauna Sand

Bust: 33 D Waist: 22 Hips: 33

Height: 5'4" Weight: 98

Birth Date: 9-2-71 Birthplace: San Diega, California

Ambitions: To balance a successful acting career while raising a family with the man I love.

Turn-Ons: Intelligence, innocence, honesty, sensitivity, Fidelity--and horenzo.

Turnoffs: Violence, jealously, airheads, gossip, and waking up before 9:00 A.M.

Strance but True: My mother and I were born on the same date (September 2nd) and the exact same time (6:36 A.M. for her, P.M. for me)!

My Philosophy of life: I live each day like there's no tomorrow and try to think positive.

My Favorite Dessert: Spreading Häagen-Daes Pralines and Cream all over my "Renegade" man and ....

My Honeymoon Wish List: Sun, Sea, Champagne, mangos, stiletto heels, and no time limits.