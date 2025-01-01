Super Models

We know them on a firstname basis--Cindy, Claudia, Elle. We know how much they make (a lot). We know how much they eat (tons, apparently, if we're to believe them). The only thing we don't know is exactly what they have to do with selling clothes. Yes, they're on television every night, sauntering down one runway or another, but to us their outfits are just blurs. (Something with ostrich feathers, maybe? No, vinyl.) Of course, we remember the see through stuff--but that's like remembering nothing at all, right? What we love is how they gaze at us and how they casually reveal their wealth of banked curves. We shiver when they display their various points of view. Whether designers will admit it or not--go ahead, lower their rates--supermodels are bigger than their day jobs. They are bigger than everything but our imagination. Who cares about fashion? It only gets in the way.