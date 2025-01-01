Playmate Revisited: Joyce Nizzari

She met Hef at a party and, out of politeness, didn't mention she'd never heard of his magazine. "I didn't want to hurt his feelings," she recalls. Just 18, Joyce Nizzari of Miami soon found herself wearing green sunglasses and a bikini made of Rabbit Head emblems on our July 1958 cover. By December of that year she was a Playmate. A brief film career followed, including roles with Tony Curtis in The Great Race and with Frank Sinatra in A Hole in the Head. After living in Hawaii for more than two decades, Joyce recently followed her son and daughter to Los Angeles. She still sees Hef at the Mansion, and she's still polite.