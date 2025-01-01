Stacey Sanches, Playmate of the Year, 1996

This is a story about dreams—and a dream come true. Night after night, beginning about 15 months ago, Stacy Sanches had a recurring dream. A telephone would ring; when Stacy answered, the person on the other end would tell her she had been named Playmate of the Year. "The past few months I was dreaming about it all the time," she reports. "I'd tell my mom, 'I had the dream again last night. What if it's wrong?' "

But it wasn't, of course. The real call came earlier this year. Stacy, the Dallas dreamgirl, was an overwhelming favorite among Playboy readers. Her reaction? "Things happen for a reason," she says calmly. "This was just meant to be." It has been that kind of a roll for the 22-year-old stunner, starting with her debut as Miss March 1995. Then in December, she fulfilled another dream: She loaded up a truck and moved from Dallas to Los Angeles (swimming pools! movie stars!). "I always wanted to come out here, and I finally said I was going to do it," she recalls, sipping iced tea in a Los Angeles bistro. The only drawback was leaving home for the first time. "My family is so close, I knew it would be hard. But I'm actually doing pretty well. I call home every day—I have to talk with my mom, just to hear her voice."

Luckily for homesick Stacy, she struck up a friendship with last year's Playmate of the Year, Julie Cialini. "Julie's really cool," Stacy enthuses. "She said, 'Don't worry, we'll stick together, it'll be great.' She helped me find an apartment." In fact, the two PMOYs live in the same building and (insert your own fantasies here) spend many of their free nights together. "We're both homebodies," Stacy says. "We hang out, cook, watch TV. We don't like the club scene."

And who has time for clubs? Stacy is far too busy fulfilling yet another dream. "This year I'm really going to concentrate on my acting," she reports. "Getting on a TV series like Baywatch—that's my goal. And I'm the type of person that if I want something, I'll go out and get it." Take her word on this. Stacy Sanches' dreams have a funny way of coming true.