Twin Peaks

The second thing you notice about Pandora Peaks is her eyes. They're green—a deep, sea green a man can drown in. But we suspect her eyes weren't the reason she was given a role in Striptease, with Demi Moore and Burt Reynolds. In real life, Pandora is well known in strip-club circles. In the movie, she plays the serendipitously named Urbana Sprawl, who teaches Moore how to undress for success.

Pandora tells us she grew up "voluptuous" and sheltered in Georgia. She graduated from college and toiled for AT&T and Citicorp before they downsized. But she soon became bored with her work, her business attire and her pageboy haircut, so she peeled out for the club circuit.

Director Russ Meyer discovered Pandora and then cast her in his epic A Tale of Two Titties. (It's best to see that film on a wide screen.)

And in June 1995, Pandora appeared in Playboy's The Immoral Mr. Meyer pictorial.

While she thinks her appearance in Striptease is a great break, this Playboy pictorial is Pandora's dream come true. "I attract a lot of attention when I walk out onstage. But I want to succeed as more than a specialty act," she says. She will always be something special to us.