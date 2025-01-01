Playmate Revisited: Charlotte Kemp

having a dream and running with it

Charlotte Kemp has always been a dreamer with a great head on her shoulders. Her dream involved world travel, and since her epochal December 1982 pictorial, she has logged a lifetime's worth of miles. She spent four years living in Europe and trotted the globe three times. Returning to the States, she settled in Los Angeles and discovered "a passion" that enabled her to keep traveling while staying in one town: running. These days Charlotte logs her miles on foot, doing 80 a week with the Gardena Reebok Running Club under coach Dan Ashimine. The best thing about Charlotte's return to the States--from our standpoint--was her energetic idea to start the Playboy Running Team. Featuring Charlotte and ten Playmates from 1978 to 1995, it is truly a dream team.

"We run one distance event a month, helping to raise money for charity," Charlotte explains. As Playboy's first Playmate licensee, she has launched a line of Playboy Running Team activewear for men and women. The clothing is currently sold at Playboy Running Team events, and Charlotte is hoping for wider retail distribution. She's also talking about posters, calendars, perhaps even a telephone calling card. That sounds like a perfect fit for someone who's used to going long distance.