The Girls of Venus Swimwear

build a better swimsuit and the babes will beat a path to your beach

It was one of those ideas cooked up in a college dorm room, only this one came true. Daryle Scott knew he wanted to spend his life looking at girls in bikinis. So, how about starting a mail-order company that manufactures and sells bikinis? Then, why not also publish a bunch of magazines that contain your swimsuit catalog? And as a bonus, conduct an annual national model search that gathers together beautiful women who then appear in the magazines? Life is sweet when you have it figured out. That's how Venus Swimwear became the Victoria's Secret of the wet set. Think of it as an empire built on practically nothing. We sent Contributing Photographer David Chan to Jacksonville, Florida, home of Venus Swimwear, for this year's model search. While Venus picked its faves at the finals, Chan picked his. The winners appear on the following pages. Bummed you weren't there to meet them in person? That's natural. You just have a case of Venus envy.