Olympic Pride

You need to be in gold-medal form to carry off the latest athletic threads. Designed to fit like a second skin, the tanks, shorts and sweats pictured on these four pages combine comfortable, moisture-absorbing fabrics with slick good looks that appeal to both gym rats and weekend joggers. Of course, if finger-flexing with the remote is your idea of working out, you'll find these styles perfect for lounging in front of the tube with a couple of brews—watching our Team USA kick ass in Atlanta.

