Playmate Revisited: Kathy Shower

When Kathy Shower appeared as our May 1985 Playmate, we beamed with pride. The talented actress had already appeared on Broadway and prime-time TV, and Hollywood beckoned. "I have a great career, thanks in large part to Playboy," says Kathy, our 1986 Playmate of the Year. She recently left Los Angeles for the villas of Europe, where she's well known for her work in miniseries and on the American soap Santa Barbara. "I am so blessed," Kathy says from her Barcelona apartment. "I've been everywhere in the past ten years and have gotten paid to go. It's been wonderful."