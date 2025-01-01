Article by hen gross Carmakers love to tempt us with dramatic machines. These could be here by the millennium. Among the Big three automakers, Chrysler leads the design parade, fiercely challenged by Ford. Both offer different visions of tomorrow's automobiles. Ford's styling is angular and crisp, epitomized by its Darth Vaderesque Lincoln Sentinel sedan and the race car-inspired Indigo roadster. Chrysler's stylists see the future in a more fluid fashion. the Chrysler LHX and the Dodge ESX sedans tease the eyes with (concluded on page 136) cars '97 (continued from page 120) rounded forms and expansive, sweeping curves. Regardless of which interpretation prevails, we can expect intriguing new cars over the next decade. And while we won't see that quartet next year, here's what will be hot in 1997.

Porsche Boxster

Porsche's exciting 1997 Boxster roadster debuts next month at the Paris Automobile Show. This racy two-seater echoes Porsche's racing heritage with a sporty alloy body, competition-derived suspension and a 204-horse-power, 2.5-liter, flat-six power plant. The name Boxster refers to Porsche's traditional horizontally opposed cylinders: The pistons move in opposition, similar to the punches of a boxer. Extensive use of lightweight components means the mid-engine Boxster will weigh under 3000 pounds, so zero-to-60 times of less than seven seconds are predicted along with a top speed of 150 miles per hour. And unlike most two-seaters, the Boxster has two luggage compartments totaling 9.1 cubic feet, which is double that of a Mazda Miata.

The U.S. price is estimated at $40,000. Porsche claims it has received 10,000 advance orders.

Mighty Mite

Honda will join the market of small sports utility vehicles in January with its 1997 CR-V, a mini-SUV that outsold the Toyota RAV4 in Japan. The CR-V packs a two-liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed electronic automatic with fuzzy logic control. After you've been on the road a few minutes, the transmission adapts to your driving style.

Most of the time, the CR-V operates in front-wheel drive. But if its front wheels begin to slip, a lightweight torque-distribution system kicks in and a set of hydraulic pumps engages the CR-V's rear wheels for immediate all-wheel drive. This innovation also gives the CR-V a flat floor and a clear center walk-through, so it's bigger inside than an RAV4 or the Suzuki Sidekick. Independent A-arm suspension ensures a carlike ride and handling. The CR-V is expected to sell for about $20,000, including twin air bags; air-conditioning; power locks, mirrors and windows; a rear wiper; a four-speaker stereo and even a picnic table.

Sho Time

BMW's 1997 528i and Mercedes-Benz' E320 are brilliant sports sedans. But if you would like to save about $10,000--and enjoy equal performance--check out the 1997 Ford Taurus SHO. The new 235-hp, 3.4-liter V8 SHO (for super high output) boasts more power than its German rivals, along with improved suspension and variable-assist rack-and-pinion steering. Best of all, its base price is only $25,000. A four-speed automatic transaxle gets the V8's power to the pavement, and a specially calibrated sports suspension with electronic semiactive struts and bigger sway bars improves handling over the base Taurus. Power disc brakes with Bosch ABS, a rear spoiler and a tuned, dual-outlet exhaust are all included in the price.

On the Prowl

The Prowler, Plymouth's dramatic factory hot rod, will be launched early in 1997. This wedge-shaped roadster is a close copy of the show car first seen in 1993, with its hot-rod "big-and-little" tires, tachometer on the steering column and brazen exhaust note from two beer can-sized pipes. It will be priced at $35,000. With a shape loosely based on that of the classic 1933-1934 Ford roadster, the Prowler packs a 214-hp, 3.5-liter V6 engine with a clever transaxle arrangement that permits traditional rear-wheel drive. Chrysler's Mopar high-performance subsidiary is already planning unique Prowler accessories, including a tow-along trailer (the Prowler's trunk is tiny). Reportedly, there's even a flame paint kit in the works. Although it'll be offered only in purple at first, don't despair. Dodge's Viper was originally available only in red, but as sales increased, so did color choices.

Safety Check

BMW's head air bags, available here early next year, are a clever first. In the event of a side hit, an inflatable tubular structure pops out of a strip in the roof frame over the driver-side or passenger-side door and encircles the front-seat occupant's head. The company has also equipped its latest European 7-series sedans with shatterproof side-window glass that's so strong it will resist a sledgehammer blow.

Neck and Neck

Saab, in conjunction with Delphi Interior & Lighting Systems, has developed an innovative active-head-restraint system called Pro-tech that will protect front-seat occupants from whiplash injuries caused by low-speed, rear-end collisions. It works this way: Each head restraint is connected to a pressure plate in the seatback. In the event of a rear-end collision, the occupant is pressed into the backrest. The pressure plate is simultaneously moved rearward. When that happens, the head restraint moves upward and forward to support the head, which helps to reduce the potential for neck injuries.

Activation of the Pro-tech system is determined by the magnitude of collision forces, the weight of the occupant and the force by which the occupant is pressed against the seatback, so the restraint is matched to each individual. This feature will appear on the next generation of Saabs and future GM models.

Lost no More

Acura's in-dash navigation system will be available in its RL sedans sometime in 1997. The six-inch color LCD touch screen is easy to use. A satellite-based Global Positioning System pinpoints your car's location within 100 feet and after you punch in a few commands, directs you to where you want to go. Functionally, Acura's system is about the same as Oldsmobile's Guidestar, but its data input is quicker. Cost: about $2000.

Cadillac presents three new technologies. The first, Onstar, is a high-speed communications--customer service technology link that uses satellite technology and a voice-activated phone to provide direction assistance, emergency service in the event of an air-bag deployment, remote door unlocking, theft detection and stolen vehicle tracking. Side air bags (pioneered by Volvo, BMW and Mercedes-Benz) are also included with On-star, along with an integrated chassis-control system that has an advanced antiskid system. Onstar's monthly service fee is expected to be somewhere around $20. It works wherever there's cellular phone service.

Warming Trend

During the winter, cold cars blast cold air until the engine reaches its operating temperature. But BMW has come up with a solution. Its European BMW 5--series sedans have an optional electrochemically-operated latent-heat reservoir that retains warmth generated by the engine. Park your new 5-series in the frigid outdoors for two days, start it up and the interior temperature will reach 68 degrees in just 30 seconds. The device toasts up the engine's coolant too, so exhaust emissions and fuel consumption are reduced during warm-up.