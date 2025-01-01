Playmate Revisited: Patti Mcguire

she wowed us in straight sets

The Score was love. In 1978 tennis star Jimmy Connors hit the biggest ace of his career--he met our 1977 Playmate of the Year, Patti McGuire. Three months later they were hitched. We mourned the loss, but at least we had plenty of pictures. For one shoot, we sent the Missouri heartbreaker to Arizona on a white-water rafting trip--her idea. These days Patti plays Mom to 16-year-old Brett and 11-year-old Aubree-Leigh while Jimmy and his racket tour the country.