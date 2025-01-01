Suit Yourself: Fall Preview

Lose the loose-fitting jackets, bag the baggy pants. Elegance is in order for fall. The tailored suits and sports jackets that garnered headlines last year are also this season's buzz thanks to slick variations from top menswear designers. The word is lean. Look for jackets that are slender at the waist, with strong shoulders and armholes cut high to accentuate a slim silhouette. Pants are fitted, too, and colors are rich and dark. Combine a charcoal chalk-striped shirt. Wear a rust windowpane-plaid sports jacket with a black turtleneck sweater. Or match a brown velvet suit with a lime polo shirt. You get the picture.