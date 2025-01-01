A Knack for Knits

There are a number of basics men need for protection in life: umbrellas, shoes, condoms and, on chilly nights, sweaters. This winter, we suggest you pull on one--but don't get flashy. The best are simple knits in subtle colors. Some great looks: a ribbed or waffle knit with a contrasting pattern, such as a black background with a white design. Try a bulky ski sweater with a roll-down or mock turtle-neck in one of this season's hottest prints--retro snowflakes--or a tightly knit merino sweater with a smooth finish. This year you can even try a sweater set (they're not just for women anymore) that consists of a cardigan and matching turtleneck or mock turtleneck. In terms of material, the most delicate fabrics are plush cashmere (the higher the ply, the more luxurious the knit) and soft mohair-- their opposite is rugged, water-resistant and almost indestructible boiled wool. And if you are into nostalgia, try a sweater made of yarn. They're stylish and warm, just like grandma used to knit.

Where & How to Buy on Page 160.