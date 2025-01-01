Playmate Revisited: Janet Pilgrim

Our most popular Playmate ever--Miss July 1955--was right under our nose. She was Playboy's Subscription Manager; Janet Pilgrim. (The slightly out-of-focus fellow in the background of her centerfold shot, above left, is Hugh M. Hefner.) She posed again in December of that year and in October of the next year, the only three-time Playmate. Readers asked for more, but the subscription orders were backing up.