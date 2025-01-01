Playboy Gallery: Raquel Welch

Marilyn Monroe defined the role of a sex goddess in the Fifties, and Raquel Welch gave it an exotic twist in the decades that followed. Equally outspoken about her private life and Hollywood, she embodied the daring Seventies. This Terry O'Neill photo led our 1970 Sex Stars feature, when Raquel was hot off her title role in Myra Breckinridge. Her December 1979 Playboy pictorial showcased Raquel's best side--which was any way you happened to look at her.